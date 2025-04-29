College Football Analyst Ranks Clemson Tigers Superstar Tops at Key Position
Early College Football rankings are beginning to roll in, and in the opinion of ESPN's Greg McElroy, the Clemson Tigers have a No. 1 quarterback on their roster.
Cade Klubnik will be returning as the Tigers' starting quarterback in his third year with the program, looking to build off his most recent rewarding year in Clemson. McElroy added that Klubnik's skill will be further enhanced now that the Tigers have acquired the appropriate talent to complement their star QB.
All of these factors put Klubnik at the top of the list, representing the Atlantic Coast Conference along with two other conference players.
McElroy was also sure to add that his list would include players that held their own against some top tier teams, explaining that projection was not his purpose.
Regardless, this list of quarterbacks could give college football fans a good idea of where teams are standing following spring games.
Following Klubnik, the other nine quarterbacks are heavy hitters in the game, each leading their respective teams to different heights over their careers. From the No. 2 spot to the No. 10 spot, McElroy has placed the following athletes in the following order:
John Mateer, Oklahoma Sooners
Sam Leavitt, Arizona State Sun Devils
Drew Allar, Penn State Nittany Lions
Garrett Nussmeier, Louisiana State Tigers
Carson Beck, Miami Hurricanes
LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina Gamecocks
Sawyer Robertson, Baylor Bears
DJ Lagway, Florida Gators
Haynes King, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
To top this list of talent, Klubnik has a lot to prove this upcoming season. After leading his team to an ACC Championship and a College Football Playoff berth, Klubnik ended the 2024-25 campaign with some serious momentum.
Klubnik totaled 3,639 yards for 36 touchdowns, recording the most successful numbers in his career. Klubnik has room to grow and high standards to meet, all in the same season.
The Tigers have faced many obstacles with other offensive positions, especially in this new era of transfer portal ease. Clemson will be looking to solidify their roster and begin training for the upcoming campaign in order to provide a little more stability.
Coach Dabo Swinney will continue his leadership over the Tigers and lead them through these high expectations.
McElroy finalizes his thoughts concerning Klubnik, commenting on the quarterback's former five-star rating and calling his rise to success a moment of fruition.