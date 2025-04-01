Dabo Swinney Ripped Into Cade Klubnik At Clemson's First Spring Scrimmage
Clemson made the College Football Playoff after winning the ACC championship game, and while they came up short in the first round against Texas, it was a step in the right direction for the program since that was their first CFP appearance in five years.
The good feeling around the Tigers continued into the offseason when star quarterback Cade Klubnik -- coming off his first breakout year -- announced that he was returning for his final season.
With one of the Heisman favorites back under center, the outlook for Clemson this year is positive, especially after their defense figures to be much improved following the hiring of Tom Allen to take over as defensive coordinator.
But with spring practice now underway, the honeymoon phase is over.
Per Jon Blau of The Post and Courier, head coach Dabo Swinney ripped into his quarterback during the first spring scrimmage of the year.
Things were downplayed a bit by both Swinney and Klubnik, with Blau even later adding that the star quarterback was smiling when relaying he was "mad" about the comments made by his head coach.
But this is a reminder that things are starting to pick back up for the football program, and if Clemson is going to return to the mountain top of the sport, then everyone needs to be locked in and doing whatever is necessary to get better.
Klubnik could have left Clemson when things didn't quite work out the way he imagined following his 2023 season, but he chose to stay with the program and Swinney, signaling he's more than willing to be coached by the two-time national champion in a hard manner.
The Tigers will look to keep building momentum on the offensive side of the ball as they prepare for the upcoming season, with that unit likely to power them to potentially another national championship.