Clemson vs Georgia: 5 Things to Watch For

Five storylines to follow as No. 3 Clemson opens the season on Saturday night in Charlotte against No. 5 Georgia in an ACC/SEC showdown.

When two top-five programs face off in a season opener, there is never a shortage of storylines to follow.

When those two teams are Clemson and Georgia, schools located just 75 miles apart, the level of excitement gets taken to a whole different level. And with an entire offseason to look forward to the marquee matchup, there has been no shortage of storylines.

Now that the talking season is over, and the game is actually upon us, today we take a look at some of the biggest things to keep an eye on as the Tigers and Bulldogs do battle in Charlotte.

5 Things to Watch For:

1. Who's Available, Who Isn't: The Bulldogs had to deal with a number of injuries to key players throughout fall camp, while the Tigers remained fairly healthy. However, over the past few days there has been talk that Clemson will be without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis, and in this era of Covid-19, losing players at a moment's notice is always a concern.

2. Starting Center: Both teams have questions at the most important position on the offensive line entering the game. Georgia's Warren Ericson has been dealing with an injury to his snapping hand and is questionable for the game, although he has reportedly been practicing. The Tigers have had an open competition going on throughout fall camp and have yet to name a starter. It will either be Mason Trotter or Matt Bockhorst. With both teams featuring elite defensive lines, this game could be won or lost depending on the play of the interior of each team's offensive line.

3. Justyn Ross: It has been well over a year since the senior wide receiver has stepped onto the field. All eyes will be on No. 8 when the Clemson offense takes the field for the first time. Ross is a difference-maker and the Tigers are a much different team with him on the field.

4. Running Back Rotation: Replacing Travis Etienne certainly won't be easy and this is another position in which the Tigers have seen stiff competition during fall camp. Lyn-J Dixon, Kobe Pace and Will Shipley have all taken first-team reps. Who runs out there first really isn't all that important, as the Tigers are likely to use some type of committee approach. All three should have their share of opportunities to run the ball, and it could become a matter of who has the hot hand.

5. This Is Now D.J. Uiagalelei's Offense: Trevor Lawrence is gone and this is now Uiagalelei's team. In limited action as a freshman, which included two spot starts while Lawrence was out with Covid-19, the big-armed quarterback certainly looked the part. Now he's tasked with facing one of the nation's best defensive fronts in his first start after taking over for Lawrence, in what is likely to be the Tigers' biggest challenge of the regular season. How the sophomore signal-caller performs will go a long way towards deciding whether Clemson opens with a win or a loss.

