Clemson Tigers Get Disappointing Bowl Projection from College Football Insider
The Clemson Tigers haven’t been to the College Football Playoff in what seems like an eternity for them. Their last appearance was during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
For a program with high standards, it’s been a while.
That’s why the Action Network’s recent bowl projections from Brett McMurphy isn’t likely to make them feel that much better.
With an expanded playoff, there is more margin for error. But McMurphy has two ACC teams reaching the CFP. It’s just those two teams are Florida State and Virginia Tech.
So, Clemson is out in the cold for now. But McMurphy did give the Tigers a fun bowl projection in return for missing the College Football Playoff.
He projects that Clemson will face Oklahoma State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando on Dec. 28.
So, at least there’s a chance to claim an edible Pop-Tart with the win. That would probably land as a disappointment for Clemson.
The Tigers are coming off a 9-4 season that saw them miss the ACC title game but claim a 38-35 win over Kentucky in the Tax Slayer Bowl. The Tigers finished their season by winning their final five games, including a victory over in-state rival South Carolina.
The Tigers aren’t just shooting for a bowl game. They’re shooting to get back into the College Football Playoff, which expands to 12 teams this year.
With six appearances, the Tigers made the second-most appearances in the CFP in the four-team playoff era, which started with the 2014 season. Only Alabama, with eight, made more.
Clemson won the national championship at the end of the 2016 and 2018 seasons, while reaching the championship game at the end of the 2015 and 2019 seasons. The Tigers lost in the semifinals in 2020.
The Tigers open the season against Georgia on Aug. 31 in Atlanta. After that, the Tigers return home for three straight games — vs. Appalachian State on Sept. 7, vs. NC State on Sept. 21 to open ACC and then host Stanford on Sept. 28.
The rest of the schedule includes trips to Florida State Oct. 5 and Wake Forest on Oct. 12, followed two straight home contests with Virginia on Oct. 19 and Louisville on Nov. 2. Clemson then travels to Virginia Tech on Nov. 9 and Pitt on Nov. 16, followed by home games with The Citadel on Nov. 23 and South Carolina on Nov. 30.