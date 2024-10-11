Clemson Tigers Have Emerging Freshman Star on Defensive Side of Ball
The Clemson Tigers are one of the hottest college football teams in the nation.
After a Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Georgia Bulldogs, they have bounced back as well as anyone could have hoped for. They are riding a four-game winning streak heading into their Week 7 matchup on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
The offense has garnered a lot of attention during this winning streak and it is easy to see why. Cade Klubnik and company are flying high as the offense has answered a lot of questions coming into the season.
Keeping things going on that side of the ball will be imperative to the team continuing to find success. But, it is their defense which many thought would be their calling card coming into the year.
They have given up 34+ points twice, but 20 or fewer in their other three games. Over the last two games, they have surrendered only four touchdowns as they are beginning to come into their own.
One of the players who has stepped up for the defense in recent weeks is freshman linebacker, Sammy Brown.
He has performed so well that Billy Tucker of ESPN has him comfortably inside the top 10 of his freshman rankings. The emerging Clemson star was ranked No. 10 and the fourth-highest-ranked defensive player.
“With injuries around him, the No. 2 linebacker in the 2024 class, has come on for the Tigers and is currently tied for fourth in tackles with 20. Brown is a productive special teams player but has really flashed at linebacker including two sacks in a win versus Stanford and team leading eight tackles (3.5 for loss) versus NC State. Brown has also held up well in coverage with two pass breakups. He's a fast and physical defender who will continue to light up the stat sheet when given the opportunity,” the scouting and football recruiting expert wrote.
Dabo Swinney now has a strong trio to rely on at the position with Brown showing capable behind Wade Woodaz and Barrett Carter. Those two, along with safeties R.J. Mickens and Khalil Barnes, are the only players with more tackles than the freshman this season.
Expect Brown’s role to continue growing as he is gaining the trust of the coaching staff. Excelling in every facet defensively and on special teams, he is going to be a big part of their success down the stretch.