Three Defensive Stars to Watch as Clemson Tigers Face Wake Forest Demon Deacons
The No. 10 Clemson Tigers have been putting up points by the bushel, but don't discount the job their defense has done during this four-game winning streak.
The Tigers (4-1, 3-0 ACC) are allowing just 20.5 points during the streak, with the high coming against NC State when the Wolfpack scored 35 points. Of course, Clemson had a 45-7 halftime lead so many of the second and third-string players were on the field.
Look at the last two games and Clemson is allowing 13.5 points per game. It’s evolved into a great unit.
Wake Forest (2-3, 1-1) has allowed 31 points per game. That doesn’t look great. It looks worse when you take out their 45-13 win over North Carolina A&T. Against four FBS opponents the Demon Deacons have allowed 35.5 points per game.
It’s going to be a tall order for Wake Forest to hold down a Clemson offense that is scoring 48 points per game the last four games. The two teams square off at noon on Saturday in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Here are three defensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
DE T.J. Parker
Someone will lead the pass rush and there’s a good chance it will be Parker. He leads the team with four sacks and has forced two fumbles. Only linebacker Wade Woodaz has as many forced fumbles. With 18 tackles, including nine solo shots, Parker is crafty enough to make things happen all over the field.
CB Avieon Terrell
Terrell became the first Clemson defender to reach two interceptions after his key pick against Florida State on Saturday. He also leads the Tigers with four passes defended. He, along with fellow corner Jeadyn Lukus and safety R.J. Mickens, are putting a hurt on opposing passing games this season.
DT Peter Woods
He played last week against Florida State. He didn’t record a stat. But he played, and that’s progress for one of the key pieces of the Tigers’ defense. He was hurt in the Georgia game and missed a month of the season. Now, it’s all about conditioning and catching up. He’ll make an impact. It could be this week.
Wake Forest
DB Nick Anderson
Anderson has 60 tackles. I repeat — Anderson has 60 tackles. It required double-checking. Checked the stats under his Wake Forest bio. He has 60 tackles in five games. He has four double-digit tackle games this season. He’s never had more than 47 tackles in a season and he’s in his fifth year of college football. This guy is everywhere.
DB Jamare Glasker
The Demon Deacons aren’t getting to the quarterback much this season (just six sacks as a team) so how the back seven plays is vital in this contest. No defensive back has been around the ball more than Glasker, who leads the team with four passes defended. He also has an interception and a forced fumble.
LB Dylan Hazen
Someone has to be the Demon Deacons’ second-leading tackler with Anderson so far in front, and that honor falls to Hazen, who has also been productive. He has 38 total tackles (11 solo) and is a threat in coverage with an interception.