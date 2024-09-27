Clemson Tigers Have Two Players Ranked Near Top of Positions in NFL Draft Big Board
The Clemson Tigers have built quite a reputation under head coach Dabo Swinney as a program that consistently churns out NFL talent.
In the 2024 NFL Draft, six more of his players were selected with five of them coming on the defensive side of the ball. Cornerback Nate Wiggins was a first-round pick and defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro was selected five picks later.
Running back Will Shipley, the only offensive player selected was picked in the fourth round. In the fifth, defensive end Xavier Thomas and linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr. heard their names called.
Last but not least was defensive tackle Tyler Davis, who came off the board in Round 6.
Things can certainly change between now and the 2025 NFL Draft in April, but the Tigers may not have as many players entering the NFL next year as they did this year.
Over at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr. has revealed his latest NFL draft Big Board update. There currently isn’t a single Clemson player ranked in the overall top 25.
But, there are a few players near the top of their respective positional rankings.
On the offensive side of the ball, Jake Briningstool has been ranked as the No. 4 fullback/H-back. Listed as a tight end on the Tigers’ roster, he had a huge game against Appalachian State in Week 2.
He caught seven passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns. It was only the second time in his career he caught multiple touchdowns in a game, as the receptions were the third most and the yardage was second most in his time at Clemson.
While many teams in the NFL don’t use a traditional fullback anymore, Briningstool is the kind of player teams would roster instead. He can fill several roles on the offense, capable of being a blocker out of the backfield and running some routes as a tight end as well.
The other player ranked highly is off-ball linebacker Barrett Carter.
He is No. 3 on Kiper’s rankings at the position and with good reason. Coming into the campaign, he was highlighted on several award watchlists in the preseason and for All-ACC accolades as well.
Alas, based on his box score, he has yet to live up to expectations. In three games he has only 10 total tackles, one tackle for loss and zeroes across the board everywhere else.
Despite the lack of impact for counting stats, Kiper still views him as one of the best off-ball linebacker prospects that could enter the 2025 NFL Draft.