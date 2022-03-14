Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata has not been able to live up to his potential during his first three seasons in a Clemson uniform, not because of any fault of his own, but due to the fact that the injury bug apparently likes the taste of him.

After a promising freshman season, his sophomore year was a struggle as he battled an abdominal injury and his junior season saw him battle a foot injury. Now entering his senior season, head coach Dabo Swinney is trying to not jinx his wide receiver.



“I feel like I say this every year with the guy that you just,” Swinney said. “I mean, almost afraid to say anything is Ngata. He's been unbelievable. I mean, he just looks like a pro. He looks like a pro. He's practicing like a pro, he's making plays like a pro. I mean, he just looks amazing. And so, again, hopefully, it'll be that way when we get there in the fall. Because if it is, he's so talented, and it's really, these last two years just been really difficult. And so it's a lot of fun to really see him. He's got a smile on his face, he's got a great energy to him, and he's got this sense of urgency that I love. He's been outstanding.”

However it is not only Ngata that is giving Swinney reason to smile, it is the fact that the Tigers finally have a fully stocked wide receiver room to help take some of the pressure off.

“I mean, we're going to have 10 on scholarships. It's been a long time since we've had 10 on scholarship that we signed. So I'm really excited,” Swinney said. “All those guys have. I mean, and we got two or three walk-on guys that can play. I mean, we got a really good group.





“So we went from very little depth to an enormous amount right now. And we still got four guys that are out, but we're in the best shape we've been in a while. They're making plays and they're just playing with a lot of confidence.”