Clemson Tigers Head Coach Baffled by Penalties Called Against His Team
The Clemson Tigers were able to escape an upset against the Pittsburgh Panthers with a 24-20 win on the road.
It was an exciting game for the Tigers, as with their playoff hopes basically on the line, the team was able to avoid a disastrous loss. It was a bit of a tale of two halves, with Clemson dominating the first half and the Panthers dominating the second.
However, the Tigers were able to emerge victorious thanks to a late run by Cade Klubnik to save the day. The 50-yard touchdown run capped off what was a good game overall for the junior, and the touchdown run was one of his best moments with Clemson.
Despite the win, head coach Dabo Swinney had a lot to say about some questionable calls in his mind on Dee Crayton and Sammy Brown.
“I do not know what targeting is anymore. I don’t,” Swinney said to Will Vandervort of Clemson Insider. “There was a targeting (call) in the Cal-Miami game earlier this year… I don’t know what targeting is anymore,” Swinney said. “I really don’t. I have coached and I have been doing this for a long time. I do not know what it is, it changes every week. So, some tough, tough breaks on both sides. I am going to have to go to a seminar in the off-season or something,” he said. “Targeting anonymous or something. I don’t know. I don’t know what it is. I really don’t. I have no idea. I don’t know what it is. I really don’t.”
Swinney was certainly irate during the game on the calls, as it was a fairly poorly officiated game throughout. However, despite the penalties, the Tigers were able to overcome them thanks to a big performance from their quarterback.
With the win, Clemson is still alive in the ACC, as they will be watching the remaining games for the Miami Hurricanes very carefully. While the Tigers don’t control their own destiny, they can still make the ACC Championship Game if the Hurricanes slip down the stretch.
Even though the head coach certainly wasn’t pleased with the referees, his team was able to win and that’s all that matters at the end of the day.
Next up for the Tigers will be a matchup against The Citadel, as Clemson should have an easier game there before wrapping up the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks in a rivalry game.