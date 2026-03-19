Three Keys For the Clemson Tigers to Defeat Iowa in the ACC Tournament

Clemson basketball begins dancing on Friday night, playing the Iowa Hawkeyes in the traditional No. 8/9 seed game in Tampa, Florida. Head coach Brad Brownell’s group starts with a blank slate that will look to make a run similar to that of two seasons ago.

The Hawkeyes are no easy target, however, bringing plenty of firepower that will give the Tigers trouble in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. However, here are three keys to the game if Clemson wants to keep playing going into this weekend.

Scoring Droughts Could Be Clemson’s Demise

The Duke Blue Devils gave Clemson plenty of scoring fits last Friday in the ACC Tournament semifinals. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Head coach Ben McCollum and Iowa have the seventh-slowest adjusted tempo in the country, meaning that possessions are going to be valuable when going into this game. Because of this, the Tigers can’t put themselves in scoring droughts that they’ve seen in games of the past.

There has been one team that has played a slower tempo than the Hawkeyes that Brownell’s group has played this season: West Virginia, second-slowest. Clemson won that game, a 70-67 victory in the Charleston Classic that saw the Tigers end the game on a 16-4 run to come back from double-digits.

However, Clemson has to value basketball. Stretches like the Tigers’ loss to Duke in the ACC Tournament can’t happen, and if Iowa breaks off a 10-point run in the second half, Friday could be the only game the Tigers play in this tournament.

Limit Bennett Stirtz at All Costs

Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes center Christoph Tilly (13) defends Iowa Hawkeyes guard Bennett Stirtz (14) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Second Team All-Big 10 guard Bennett Stirtz stole the hearts of many last March with a 21-point performance to set his former team, Drake, to the second round of the tournament against Missouri. Clemson can’t have him taking over the game on Friday.

He has the capability to do so. Stirtz is fifth in the Big 10 in points per game with 20 a contest. He had six performances of 25 points or more in conference games, and he will most likely be on the floor for all 40 minutes of Friday’s contest.

The ball will be in the Drake transfer’s hands come crunch-time, and that means that Clemson guards Butta Johnson or Dillon Hunter, Brownell’s two most trusted primary ball guards, will have a big task if the Tigers want to move on.

The Tigers Statistically Have The Late-Game Edge

Clemson took down North Carolina in an 80-79 victory in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament last Thursday. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Iowa’s Achilles’ heel coming into this game is that its late-game scenarios can cause the Hawkeyes to struggle. Clemson’s opponent is 1-4 in games decided by three points or less.

On the other hand, the Tigers are 7-1 in that statistic. Their only loss was to BYU in New York City off a buzzer-beater back in December.

Brownell has seen plenty of late-game scenarios in his career, but he will most likely see another one on Friday night. It will be a matter of key shotmaking and turnovers down the stretch to decide whether the Tigers will get their first NCAA Tournament win since the Sweet 16 victory over Arizona in 2024.