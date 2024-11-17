Clemson Tigers Quarterback Comes Up Big to Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
The Clemson Tigers were narrowly able to escape an upset against the Pittsburgh Panthers, as they needed a clutch performance late in the fourth quarter.
It was an interesting game for the Tigers in Week 12. Coming into the matchup, it was obviously a must-win game with it being the final game for them in ACC play this season. While Clemson knows that they don’t control their destiny in the conference, they had to at least give themselves a chance to capitalize on a potential SMU Mustangs or Miami Hurricanes slip down the stretch.
To start the game, things were going really well for the Tigers. The team played a solid first half, as they went into halftime with a 17-7 lead. However, coming out of the half, Cade Klubnik and the passing offense went a bit cold, and the running game for Clemson never got going.
It was shocking to see the Panthers completely shut down Phil Mafah, who had his worst game in quite some time. Coming into the week, the senior back had been playing at an extremely high level. However, Pittsburgh made it a priority to stop the run and they did a great job. Mafah was held to 17 rushing yards on 17 carries in a shocking performance.
With the struggles on the ground, it was easy to see why the Panthers came storming back in the second half to take the lead. Despite a banged up offensive line and their starting quarterback out, Nate Yarnell had a really strong performance, as he threw for 350 passing yards.
However, the difference maker in the game was Klubnik. The talented quarterback for the Tigers with the season on the line made a play with his legs to essentially seal the deal late, as he ripped off a 50-yard touchdown run.
The junior quarterback hasn’t been at his best in recent weeks, but with the season hanging in the balance for Clemson, he came up big when he needed to. Overall, Klubnik totaled 288 passing yards, two passing touchdowns, and the game-winning touchdown run.
As the Tigers head into their final couple of games of the season, it has been a really strong campaign for Klubnik. This was certainly a memorable win for him on the year, as Clemson was in big trouble late.
The Tigers will still need some help to achieve their goals for the rest of the season, but they capped off a solid season of ACC play with a much-needed win.