Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney Brutally Ripped By Reporter
The Clemson Tigers came into today's season opener with big hopes of pulling off a massive upset over the Georgia Bulldogs. At the very least, they expected to play their way into having a shot to win the game.
Neither one of those things happened. It wasn't even close.
When everything was said and done, Clemson ended up losing to Georgia by a final score of 34-3.
During the first half, it looked like the Tigers had a chance to make things interesting. While Clemson didn't score, they were only down 6-0. They proceeded to get outscored 28-3 in the second half.
Dabo Swinney is receiving a lot of harsh criticism following the Week 1 loss. One reporter brutally ripped into him for the way he has run the Tigers' football program.
Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter for The Athletic, did not hold back at all when blaming Swinney for the team's struggles.
"Clemson used to be Georgia not that long ago. Through stubbornness and inability to adapt, Dabo Swinney has done this to his program. You could see today coming three years ago and he never did anything to change the course."
Of course, what Wasserman is referring to is the polarizing decisions that Swinney has made when it comes to the transfer portal and NIL market.
Swinney has opted to stay away from getting involved in the changing ways of recruiting. He has not tried to bring in outside talent via transfers and has been one of the least aggressive head coaches when it comes to NIL as well.
Clearly, things did not work out for him in Week 1.
All of that being said, it is just one game. Starting off the season against the No. 1 ranked team in the nation was never going to be easy. Clemson did not think they'd lose by 31 points, but that loss does not end their season.
It will be interesting to see how the Tigers bounce back from their brutal season opener. They will take on Appalachian State and NC State in their next two matchups.
Hopefully, Swinney and company will be able to get back on track. There are legitimate concerns about the way he has refused to adapt, but it's a bit too early to begin going too far with the criticism.