Clemson Tigers Head Coach Dabo Swinney Will Not Change His Way of Doing Things
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for a first round showdown with the Texas Longhorns in the College Football Playoff.
It was a great win for the Tigers over the SMU Mustangs in the ACC Title Game. As expected, the game ended up being very close and an entertaining matchup. Clemson was able to sneak out with a win despite SMU charging back to tie the game late in the fourth quarter.
After the win, the Tigers were given the 12th seed in the CFP, as they were the lowest ranked team. It wasn’t an ideal draw for them in the first round, as they will be playing a Longhorns team that only lost two games this season to the Georgia Bulldogs.
Clemson knows the Bulldogs well, as they got beat handily by them in the first week of the season.
With a much-needed week off before the playoffs start, head coach Dabo Swinney recently addressed some of the criticism that him and the program have been receiving over the course of the year. He highlighted people wanting him and the program to change.
“I know everybody wants me to be like everybody else, but I don’t know how to be like everybody else,” Swinney said to Jason Priester of the Clemson Insider. “We’re a very unique and uncommon program. I think we’ve won more games than anybody other than Alabama the past 16 years, and we certainly won more championships I think now and conference championships in the past 10 years than anybody and second most CFPs. Not only have we gotten to these CFPs, we’ve won. We’ve won on the highest stage against the best of the best.
While Swinney and the Tigers might not run their program like a lot of the other big-name colleges, there is no denying the success that they have had and what they have built for the program.
Since they brought in their head coach, they have been one of the best programs in the country during that time period, with Nick Saban and Alabama Crimson Tide arguably being the only better program in the country during that span.
Now, Swinney and the Tigers will be looking to add more to their legacy, as they will be looking to pull off an upset in the first round of the expanded CFP.
The matchup against Texas is going to be no easy task. Throughout the year, the Longhorns have been one of the best teams in the country, and they can’t be taken lightly.