Clemson Tigers Head Coach Praises Bounce-Back Effort in Recent Victory
The Clemson Tigers were able to pick up a much-needed win on Saturday against the Virginia Tech Hokies, as they kept their hopes for an ACC Championship alive.
After a massive letdown to the Louisville Cardinals, the Tigers were able to bounce back in a big way against the Hokies on the road.
Things didn’t start out well for Clemson, but they were able to have a very strong second half and defeat Virginia Tech by a score of 24-14.
Coming into the game, there were a lot of questions surrounding the defense. In the loss to the Cardinals, the Tigers’ defense was shredded on the ground. However, they clearly got the message from head coach Dabo Swinney and performed well.
After the win, Swinney spoke about the impressive performance and his team bouncing back.
“I’m proud of our guys,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said via ESPN.com. “That’s how you respond coming off an incredibly disappointing performance last week. To see our guys respond like that, with unbelievable mental toughness and a will to win, they had a determined spirit. The biggest thing I saw today was heart, and that’s what I asked them to put on display.”
In the win, Clemson held the Hokies to just 40 yards on the ground, as they averaged less than two yards per carry. Overall, the defense put together their best game of the season, as they only allowed 228 total yards.
On offense, the Tigers got off to a slow start, as they were shut out in the first half. However, Cade Klubnik and company got going in the second half, as they scored 24 points. It was a fairly balanced attack for Clemson, as they totaled 211 yards in the air and 167 yards on the ground.
Swinney should certainly be proud of his team after the slow start and coming off a bad loss. Now, thanks to a Miami Hurricanes loss, the Tigers once again have a path to the ACC Championship Game.
This coming week, Clemson will be tested once again in a tough game, as they will be on the road against the 18th ranked Pittsburgh Panthers. That matchup will be one of the best of the week in college football and will have a massive impact on the ACC Conference.
While the loss to Louisville was a tough one, Swinney clearly got the guys ready to bounce back, especially on the defensive side of the ball in the win.