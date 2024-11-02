Clemson Tigers Hosting Louisville Ranked as a Best Game of the Week
No one expected the Clemson Tigers to be in the position that they find themselves in now after the 9-4 season they had last year and the week one dud against the Georgia Bulldogs this year.
Nine weeks later, the Tigers have played to a 6-1 record overall with a 5-0 record in Atlantic Coast Conference play and have not looked back.
It has been a continuous gauntlet of destruction and domination for Clemson since week one, with their six wins coming by an average margin of victory of 27.3 points, thanks to a powerful offensive attack led by superstar junior quarterback Cade Klubnik and a smothering defense led by star senior linebacker Barret Carter.
Even with their consistent run of success, there are still many who do not believe in the Tigers, claiming that their schedule has been weak and they can not compete against tougher competition.
That sentiment could come to an end Saturday as Clemson is slated to host the Louisville Cardinals, a team that should not be overlooked for their 5-3 record, as their three losses have all come to ranked teams, and all by exactly seven points.
This could prove to be the Tigers' toughest competition since week one, with Justin Williams of The Athletic even projecting the game to be the fifth-best of the weekend.
"Clemson has a tricky schedule the rest of the way, including a Cardinals team with a trio of one-score losses against Notre Dame, SMU and Miami," writes Williams, "Louisville’s offense under quarterback Tyler Shough isn’t far behind Clemson’s."
Louisville has proven that they can remain competitive in games when many may consider them to be outmatched by a wide margin.
Tyler Shough, a sixth-year senior on his third team, has thrown for 2,348 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions on 175 of 272 passing, a 64.3 completion percentage.
Clemson's defense will need to power their way through the Cardinals' offensive line and get to Shough early and often to announce their presence, and keep Death Valley rocking throughout all four quarters.
Saturday could prove to be a turning point for the Tigers, win or lose, with the team finally showing the skeptics if they are right or wrong.
Regardless of the outcome, it is sure to be one of the most exciting matchups this week, and Death Valley at night could play a big part in the game's outcome.