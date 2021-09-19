Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Mike Williams, DeAndre Hopkins Catch TD Passes

Watch former Clemson receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Mike Williams helped their teams score in the first half of Sunday's Week 2 games.

A pair of former Clemson receivers helped their respective NFL teams with touchdown receptions in the first half of the late afternoon games Sunday.

Arizona Cardinals standout DeAndre Hopkins, who played for the Tigers from 2010-12, caught a 15-yard scoring pass from quarterback Kyler Murray with 5:57 left in the first quarter. It tied the game at 7-7 with the Minnesota Vikings.

Not long after, Mike Williams helped the Los Angeles Chargers get within three points of the Dallas Cowboys when the receiver who helped Clemson win the 2016 national championship caught a short screen pass and laid out to cross the goal line in the first quarter. The play went for a 12-yard score.

Both receivers also caught a pass in Week 1.

The Cardinals led the Vikings 24-23 at the half while the Chargers still trailed the Cowboys 14-11.

Hopkins had 54 yards on four catches in the first half, a week after posting 83 yards on six catches and two touchdowns in a road win over Tennessee.

Williams led the Chargers in the first half with 68 receiving yards on five catches with a long reception of 27 yards. Williams had 82 yards on eight catches in Week 1 against Washington.

