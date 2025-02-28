Clemson Tigers Incoming Freshman Running Back Will Have Major Opportunity This Fall
The Clemson Tigers have the makings to be one of the best teams in the nation during the 2025 season.
There is a ton of impact talent returning on both sides of the ball as Dabo Swinney has done an excellent job of retaining players. That is no small task in this day and age of college football when the transfer portal has become the sport’s version of free agency.
On the offensive side of things, the Tigers are going to be as prolific as ever with star quarterback Cade Klubnik returning to lead the way.
He is entering Year 3 as the starter and coming off a monster season in which he threw for 3,639 yards with 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions. 463 rushing yards and seven more scores were added on the ground.
Slowing him down in 2025 is going to be a challenge as his top three receivers from 2024, Antonio Williams, Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, are all coming back
But, defenses are going to be able to put a lot more attention on Klubnik and the passing game, at least in the early going, because of the changing of the guard that will be occurring in the backfield.
Veteran running back Phil Mafah has exhausted his eligibility and is heading to the NFL. He had an excellent career with Clemson, improving his production each year with the team.
As a senior in 2024, he carried the ball 216 times for 1,115 yards and eight touchdowns to lead the team. It was the first time in his career he was the unquestioned lead back and he made the most of it, also adding 21 receptions for 103 yards.
That is a lot of production for the team to replace, as someone needs to step up and help take pressure off of Klubnik and the passing attack.
One player who could accomplish that is freshman running back Gideon Davidson.
The Tigers are short on experienced players heading into the spring. Mafah’s backup, Jay Haynes, will be rehabbing from a knee injury suffered during the ACC Championship Game against the SMU Mustangs.
Keith Adams Jr., who handled 30 carries last season, is the only running back on the roster with much collegiate experience. Wide receiver Adam Randall, who filled in at the position during the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns, is going to get looks to see if a change is in order.
But it is Davison who Andrea Adelson of ESPN believes is amongst the freshmen with the most to prove in 2025.
“Keep an eye on Clemson running back Gideon Davidson, an early enrollee with a big opportunity to not only play as a true freshman but potentially earn a starting spot…So, Davidson will no doubt be in the mix at a position that has produced 1,000-yard backs at a frequent clip,” she wrote.
There are a lot of carries up for grabs in the backfield as Mafah and Haynes combined for 259 in 2024. Davidson is a good bet to take a large chunk of those as one of the highest ranked players in the Clemson 2025 recruiting class.