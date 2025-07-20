Clemson Tigers Injury Update from OL Coach Matt Luke
The Clemson Tigers are returning depth and talent all over the field, and the offensive line is no exception. Four players who started on the offensive line for the Tigers in their College Football Playoff game are back, and their coach Matt Luke likes what he sees from the unit in his second season with Clemson.
Obviously, a key to the unit's success will be staying healthy, and Luke said his offensive line is in a good spot heading into fall camp.
"Everybody's back," said Luke. "I think maybe Ronan O'Connell had a back. I think he's the only guy that's not full speed out there, but everybody else."
Luke was asked a follow-up on O'Connell and a possible timetable for the return of the reserve-redshirt freshman, and if fall camp was the target.
"I think he'll be back with individual drills, but I think as far as contact, with back, you've gotta be careful," said Luke. "But I think everybody else is full speed."
One player who might be happier than others to be healthy is sixth-year guard Walker Parks. Parks came on strong last season after missing most of 2023 with an ankle injury that could have ended his career.
Luke couldn't help but beam when talking about Parks at media day last week.
"Walker is awesome," Luke said of only the second player (James Skalski) who could be a six-year letterman at Clemson. "There's a certain level of accountability that he demands, and him being around a while, I think the guys respect him. They respect his work ethic, all the things he's been through, all the injuries he's had to overcome.
"He's valuable to our room. He's played a lot of spots for us," Luke said with a laugh. "He's a guy that can truly play all five spots. But as a guy that from an accountability standpoint, I really lean on.
"Obviously it's my job to hold them accountable, but when the players hold themselves accountable, it's even better. He is truly a leader, has a lot of experience, an the guys respect him.
Any team that is going to win a national championship needs a little luck along the way. Injury luck is a big part of it, and right now, the Clemson Tigers' offensive line looks healthy heading into fall camp.