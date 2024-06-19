Clemson Tigers Join The Sweepstakes For 2026 Wide Receiver
The Clemson Tigers have been popping up in a lot of new offer announcements regarding quite a few high-profile recruits in the 2026 class. Dabo Swinney and the coaching staff are getting aggressive as they look to create yet another top-ranked recruiting class.
Ever since Swinney took over the program, Clemson has found a way to be one of the best recruiting teams in the nation.
Swinney has been hesitant to dip his toes into the aggressive transfer portal market. Instead, he has remained focus on recruiting young talent and developing it. It's an approach that has been met with a very polarizing response.
Now, the Tigers have reportedly made another offer in the 2026 class.
According to a post from 2026 three-star wide receiver Ryan Mosley, Clemson has made an offer. They join a long list of schools with interest in him.
While just a three-star wide receiver, Mosley has been quickly rising up the rankings at the wide receiver position. He is garnering more and more interest by the week it seems.
Among the other teams with interest in Mosley are Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, and Colorado. Those schools are far from the only other elite offers that Mosley has received.
Standing in at 6-foot-3 and 190 pounds, the standouot from Carrollton, Georgia has clearly impressed Clemson.
During his sophomore high school season, Mosley caught 31 passes for 471 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers come from MaxPreps.
Clemson has made quite a few other offers to 2026 wide receivers. Those names are Cederian Morgan, Devin Carter, Naeem Burroughs, Donovan Murph, Tayveon Wilson, and Connor Salmin. It's clear that they're casting a wide net while looking to add dynamic talent to the position.
So far, the Tigers have not received any commitments for the 2026 class. However, that should start changing at some point in the near future.
They have seen some targets end up committing elsewhere, most recently with quarterback Brady Hart joining the Michigan Wolverines.
It will be interesting to see what Clemson ends up doing in the 2026 class. They're putting in a lot of work and have offered quite a few instant impact players.
Swinney and company still have a lot more work to do. There are a lot of prospects that the Tigers will be offering to in the near future. Hopefully, they start getting some commitments from their primary targets.