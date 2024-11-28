Clemson Tigers Junior Can Reach These Milestones in Rivalry Matchup Saturday
While many may look at the schedule and say that the Clemson Tigers have not played competition that has been tough enough to warrant a berth in the College Football Playoffs, you can not take anything away from junior quarterback Cade Klubnik and what he has been able to do on the field this year.
After leading the program to a 9-4 record in 2023 on the back of 2,844 yards passing with 19 touchdowns and nine interceptions, completing 290 of 454 attempts, a 63.9 completion percentage, and adding only 182 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 125 carries, the signal caller has completely turned things around this year and has become on the top athletes in the game at his position.
The junior's time as the starting quarterback is now seeing him reach some milestones for his career, with some being attainable as early as this weekend in the Tigers' rivalry matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
A win Saturday would make Klubnik the 11th quarterback since World War II to go 2-0 against the Gamecocks in their first two starts in the series, joining a list of names that includes DeShaun Watson, Trevor Lawrence, and many other greats from long ago.
The signal caller enters Saturday with 2,761 passing yards and 29 touchdowns to only four interceptions on 234-of-366 passing for a 63.9 completion percentage and 375 yards rushing with five touchdowns on 82 carries.
One touchdown pass from the junior would give him 30 on the year, marking the first time Clemson has had a quarterback throw for 30 or more touchdowns in a single season since Lawrence did it in 2019 and finished that campaign with 36.
With 84 passing yards on Saturday, the junior would break his career-high mark for a single season that he set last year.
With 239 passing yards on Saturday, Klubnik would post just the 10th 3,000-yard passing season in program history.
The signal caller will become the fifth player in school history to break 600 career completions with 15 on Saturday.
With two combined rushing and passing yards on Saturday, the junior would become just the sixth player in program history to reach 7,000 total yards of offense in their career.
It has been a fantastic season for Cade Klubnik, and with draft projections currently having the junior going in the late rounds of the NFL draft, another year at the helm may be in the cards with many more milestones to come.