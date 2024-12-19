Clemson Tigers Key Recruit Gideon Davidson Could Have Immediate Impact
The Clemson Tigers are fully focused on the here and now as one of the teams that qualified for the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff.
One of the reasons they have made it this far has been the performance of their star running back, Phil Mafah.
He decided to return for one more season at Clemson, hoping to help get the team in a position to contend for a championship. That goal was accomplished, as he made the most of being the lone featured back for the first time in his career.
Mafah rushed the ball 214 times for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns, adding 19 receptions for 88 yards.
Replacing a player of that caliber will not be easy as the next closest running back to his statistics was Jay Haynes, who carried the ball 43 times for 295 yards. Keith Adams Jr. received 27 carries for 111 yards and one score.
A redshirt freshman and redshirt sophomore respectively, the Tigers know they have some experienced depth to rely on in 2025. But, they also have an explosive freshman coming in that can make an immediate impact in the backfield.
Their second highest-rated recruit in the 2025 class is four-star running back Gideon Davidson. He was No. 62 in the ESPN 300 and it is easy to see why.
Davidson was a workhorse in high school and has the size, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 195 pounds, to continue that role at the next level. The Liberty Christian Academy product recorded 215+ carries in each of his last two seasons, as opponents could not slow him down.
In 2023, he scored 45 total touchdowns. This past season, he recorded 2,054 rushing yards, averaging 9.2 yards per carry, and scoring another 34 times on the ground. That led to him winning the Virginia Gatorade Player of the Year award.
There is certainly a chance that Dabo Swinney and his staff work Davidson into the mix early and often as a freshman. Mafah has been a great contributor during his tenure at Clemson and will be missed, but the dynamic top prospect will help overcome the loss.
He won’t be the only freshman that the team likely relies on in the backfield.
In addition to Davidson, the team will be adding Marquise Henderson to the mix. He is another top 300 prospect, coming in at No. 211. This backfield is in good hands with such a deep group, as they will be able to rotate talented players into the game regularly to keep them fresh and defenses guessing.