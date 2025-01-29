Clemson Tigers Listed in Final Four for Newly Offered Defensive Recruit
It has been a busy offseason for the Clemson Tigers, who are actively recruiting for 2026.
After a bounce-back year in 2024, the Tigers are looking to build upon their success. Clemson was able to once again win the ACC Title after missing out on that chance in 2023, and now coach Dabo Swinney and company are going to try and create the next great teams for the Tigers.
As the team heads into 2025, there are going to be some high expectations. Quarterback Cade Klubnik will be returning to the program for his senior year, and that should help lead them to having one of the best offenses in the country.
While the offense will be exciting to watch for the program in 2025, it will be the defense that has all of the eyes on the unit.
Last season, the Tigers were let down a bit on the defensive side of the ball. Despite having some good talent, Clemson was one of the worst run defenses in the country, which certainly contributed to some of their losses.
However, Swinney brought in Penn State Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen to help lead the group going forward.
Allen was one of the best defensive coordinators in the country last year, and the Nittany Lions leaned heavily on their defense in 2024 to help them go as far as they did in the College Football Playoff. Now, Allen will be taking over a unit that needs to be better in 2025.
Also, while the talented defensive coordinator isn’t out recruiting for Clemson, he has had a positive impact on helping bring in one potential recruit that he was speaking to from Penn State in safety Kaden Gebhardt.
The talented young safety was just recently offered by the Tigers, and they have made his final four teams.
“I already had a great relationship with Coach Allen at Penn State,” Gebhardt recently told TCI. “He’s actually the one that offered me at Penn State. So I have a great relationship with him…”
Obviously being recruited by Allen has helped result in Gebhardt now being interested in coming to Clemson. However, Penn State did still make his list of finalists, as James Franklin and company can't be ruled out.
The four-star prospect would be a strong addition to the 2026 class. It will be important for Allen moving forward to build and recruit the defense that he likes. For the next couple of years, he will be working with what was given to him.
The Tigers will be hosting the Elite Retreat on March 8, and the talented safety will surely be invited.