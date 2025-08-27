Clemson Tigers Look to Make Impression on Four-Star 2027 Prospect During Visit this Weekend
As one of the rising 2027 prospects in the region, four-star safety Davion Jones has already caught the attention of other Power-4 programs.
This weekend, he'll visit Clemson to get a firsthand look at the Tigers' facilities and the school's overall culture. The visit comes as Jones continues to build momentum in his recruitment, with programs closely monitoring his growth on and off the field.
With the Clemson Tigers preparing for a high-stakes Week 1 contest, Jones said the aspect of the program he's most eager to watch isn't just victories. When asked what he hopes to see, he focused on how the Tigers handle challenges on the field.
"[I want to see] a win," Jones told Clemson on SI. "But also how well the team reacts to adversity and when things don't go their way."
The highly-touted recruit explained how Clemson has been sending a lot of mail to him, but other programs are also pursuing him heavily.
According to Jones, some colleges reaching out are SEC schools like Tennessee and South Carolina, as well as in-conference teams like FSU, NC State, and Duke. He currently holds 20+ offers.
The 175-pound safety has played all three of his years on varsity for West Charlotte High School, displaying his versatility as an offensive and defensive phenom.
His freshman year wasn't anything crazy, but he showed tons of promise in his four games played. His sophomore campaign was where he truly broke out as a national recruit.
In the 2024-25 season, Jones caught 20 passes for 387 yards and four touchdowns at wideout, but his true calling was on the other side of the ball. Playing multiple positions in the secondary throughout the year, he racked up 68 tackles, two for a loss, 15 pass deflections and seven interceptions.
His dominant performance earned him First Team All-State honors while leading West Charlotte High School to a 3A State Championship.
When asked what sets him apart from other prospects in his class, Jones pointed to his versatility and speed.
"I can literally play any spot on the field, and I'm really fast," he said.
He also reflected on his junior season, which has gone even better than he imagined.
"My junior year has been going great — everything I've visualized is happening before my eyes," Jones added, showing the confidence and momentum he's carrying into his recruitment.
Looking ahead to his weekend visit, Jones shared why Clemson stands out among the programs pursuing him.
"If I were to go to Clemson, I know I would be pushed. I'd be forced to be great and reach my full potential," he said, highlighting the loaded 2026 safety class for Clemson and development opportunities that make the Tigers an appealing choice.
With several top programs vying for his attention, Jones' visit to Tiger town could be an early glimpse of where his recruitment may go.