Clemson Tigers Lose Quarterback Recruit, Commits to Notre Dame Fighting Irish
The Clemson Tigers have reached the theoretical halfway point of the season with a 5-1 record under veteran head coach Dabo Swinney.
It has been a long and successful tenure with the Tigers for Swinney, one that has seen him hoist eight Conference Championship trophies and two National Championship trophies.
He has had multiple superstar college quarterbacks while at the helm in Clemson, with two of them, Deshaun Watson and Trevor Lawrence, being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft, and Lawrence going with the number one overall pick.
Though Watson was on pace for a historically great career in the NFL before legal issues, Lawrence has not been as successful at the professional level, but they still both got paid handsomely for their services.
A high school quarterback who was committed to the Tigers, Blake Hebert, announced on Monday that he would be de-committing and committing instead to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Hebert is a three-star quarterback, per On3, the 408th-ranked prospect overall in the country, 30th 30th-ranked quarterback, and third-ranked prospect in the state of Connecticut.
Hebert was a highly sought-after recruit, receiving offers from Notre Dame, Clemson, the Penn State Nittany Lions, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, and the Virginia Cavaliers among many others.
The Fighting Irish, the Tigers, and the Nittany Lions all have 2025 recruiting classes ranked inside the top 20, and have each had a quarterback drafted in the last five years, with Notre Dame's being Ian Book in 2021.
It will be interesting to see if Clemson now shifts its focus to another quarterback recruit for the 2025 class, or if they focus their attention elsewhere, but whatever they do, having Swinney behind the wheel is a surefire way to success.