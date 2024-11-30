Clemson Tigers Lose Tight Game to South Carolina in Palmetto Bowl
The Clemson Tigers were unable to defeat the South Carolina Gamecocks in rivalry week, as they fell by a tight score of 17-14.
With a lot on the line for the Tigers, they came up short against their in-state rival. If Clemson was able to get a win over the 15th team in the College Football Playoff rankings, they likely would have secured their spot in the playoffs.
However, with the loss, the Tigers have fallen to 9-3 on the season, and their hopes of making the CFP are slim depending on what happens to the Miami Hurricanes in their final game of the season.
In the loss, Clemson saw a seven-point lead disappear in the fourth quarter, as South Carolina was able to score 10 unanswered in the win.
Like most of the season, the Tigers can look at their run defense as something that really let them down. Quarterback LaNorris Sanders of the Gamecocks absolutely shredded the defense for Clemson on the ground, as he totaled 166 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win.
On 3rd and 16 with just over a minute to go, Sanders ripped off a 20-yard touchdown run to give South Carolina the lead.
Cade Klubnik and the Tigers' offense were moving the ball down the field well with limited time, but the junior quarterback was intercepted with just under 20 seconds to go with Clemson on the Gamecocks’ 18-yard line. Klubnik overall was very good against a tough defense, but the late interception was obviously a tough end to the game.
The loss will go down as a tough one for the Tigers, as a win could have sent them right into the CFP without having to worry about playing for their conference title. Now, they will be awaiting the results of the Hurricanes’ matchup to see if they can sneak into their conference title game against the SMU Mustangs.