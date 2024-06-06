Clemson Tigers Make Offer To Dynamic 2026 Wide Receiver
Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have continually recruited among the best in college football. In their upcoming 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers are ranked No. 5 in the nation. Now, they're working on making sure their 2026 class is a top-five class as well.
While many have criticized Swinney for his old-school approach and staying mostly out of the new transfer portal, he has always found success.
Even though Clemson has gone through a couple of down seasons, they are still loaded with talent. They are a piece or two away from being back in the National Championship conversation.
According to one 2026 wide receiver, the Tigers have made him an offer that would add a massive piece to their recruiting class.
Cederian Morgan, a four-star wide receiver, has announced on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he has received an offer from Clemson.
Hailing out of Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, Morgan has big-time potential for the future. Due to that big potential, he has quite a few powerhouse programs vying for his commitment.
Among the schools that have offered, in addition to the Tigers, are Alabama, Florida State, Mississippi State, and UCF. Clemson should have a very good chance to land a commitment from Morgan. On3 currently has given the Tigers a 62.4 percent chance of landing the wideout.
Standing in at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, Morgan has elite size to go along with his top-notch athleticism. He has the physical presence to create mismatches for any opposing defenses.
Offensively, Clemson has fallen off ever since Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne left town. That has been arguably their biggest Achilles heel. In their 2025 recruiting class, they have a lot of firepower coming their way.
Hopefully, they'll be able to lock up a commitment from Morgan and add a big and dynamic wide receiver fo the future. Things are looking good, but the deal hasn't been sealed just yet.