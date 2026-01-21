Clemson Tigers Hand Out Pair of 2027 Defensive Offers

Now that the transfer portal window has officially closed, multiple Clemson Tigers coaches have shifted their focus back to the high school recruiting trail.

On Tuesday, Clemson extended offers to two standout defensive prospects in the 2027 class, with safety Jarrell Chandler being the first to announce his via X.

Rated as a four-star safety, Chandler ranks as the No. 323 overall player, the No. 31 safety and the No. 12 player from Tennessee, according to 247Sports Composite .

Linebackers coach Ben Boulware and defensive assistant Thomas Allen — the son of defensive coordinator Tom Allen — traveled to Knoxville to deliver the offer in person.

The Tigers aren’t the only competitors, though, as he holds over 20 offers and has taken visits to Louisville and his hometown school, Tennessee .

As Chandler enters his senior year at Halls High School, he’s already recorded an impressive 149 tackles , 15 pass deflections, three interceptions and three forced fumbles. He also contributed at wideout, catching 42 balls for 691 yards and seven touchdowns.

Later in the night, in-state product Jaden Wuerth announced his offer, via X, following a home visit from defensive lineman coach Nick Eason.

According to 247Sports Composite , Wuerth is rated as a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 586 overall player, the No. 66 defensive lineman and the No. 11 player in South Carolina.

He attends football powerhouse Dutch Fork High School , who rank as the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 85 team nationally.

Wuerth has played only one year on varsity with the Silver Foxes, but has made an immediate impact and generated buzz around his name.

As a versatile lineman who lined up both at tackle and the edge, he racked up 62 tackles , 12 for a loss, four sacks and three fumbles while helping Dutch Fork win its fourth consecutive 5A SCHSL title.

The South Carolina native holds offers from a majority of the ACC, including Miami , Georgia Tech , Duke and NC State . However, the true recruitment battle looks to be between Clemson and the rival Gamecocks , taking a pair of visits to each in-state school in 2025.

The defensive pairing of the two recruits would be great for an already impressive 2027 class that currently sits in the top-10. Wuerth would be the sole defensive lineman, and Chandler would join three-star Harrison Luke — son of Coach Matt Luke — in the safety room.

With the portal window closed, Clemson quickly returned to the recruiting trail by extending two defensive offers in the 2027 class.