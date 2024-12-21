Clemson Tigers Make Transfer Portal Splash, Land Will Heldt From Purdue
The Clemson Tigers were the only power conference program to not dip into the transfer portal in recent years.
It was not how Dabo Swinney operated, but times have changed in college football. To compete with the upper-echelon programs in the nation, you need to be willing to find talent by any means necessary.
Many have felt that Clemson hasn’t been a true contender in recent years because of their refusal to use the transfer portal, but that has changed this year.
They landed their first skill position transfer, wide receiver Tristan Smith, from the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks. Now, they have accomplished another first, this time landing a transfer from a power conference school.
The Tigers were able to secure a commitment from Purdue Boilermakers defensive end Will Heldt on December 19. He was one of the best players in the portal according to Max Olson of ESPN, who had him ranked as the No. 30 player.
It is the second straight year that the program has produced one of the top edge rushers in the portal, as Nic Scourton moved on after the 2023 season.
His departure is one of many from Purdue, as they were amongst the worst teams in the country and undergoing a coaching change. But, he stood out amongst the darkness with some really solid production as a sophomore.
Heldt started all 12 games for the Boilermakers, totaling 56 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, 16 pressures and 5.0 sacks. He is only scratching the surface of his potential and could truly breakout at Clemson given their track record of developing defensive line talent.
With two years of eligibility remaining, he fits the mold of the kind of player that Swinney has been recruiting throughout his tenure with the program.
He will go down in history as the first-ever defensive player signed out of the portal, as things are changing for the Tigers out of necessity. Not only do they want to compete for national championships, but they had a huge void on their defense to fill.
All-ACC pass rusher T.J. Parker is a star, but the team needed some help opposite of him on the defensive front. Heldt will fill that void, as he has the skills to step right into a prominent role and take advantage of opponents scheming to take Parker out of the game as much as possible.
A former three-star recruit, Heldt is certainly living up to expectations thus far and should continue developing with a great coaching staff.