Clemson Tigers Matchup vs. Georgia Bulldogs Will Be Decided in Trenches
Arguably the biggest game in Week 1 of the college football season will be played between the Clemson Tigers and Georgia Bulldogs.
The preseason No. 1 Bulldogs and No. 14 Tigers matching up in a neutral site season opener has fans excited. It is one of only three matchups between ranked teams in the first week of the season.
A lot of eyes will be on Clemson, who finished the 2023 campaign strong after a very shaky start. They won five games in a row to close things out, creating some positive momentum heading into 2024.
The unit that most people will be keeping an eye on for the Tigers is their offense. Will Cade Klubnik start to realize the five-star talent he had coming out of high school in Year 2 with Garrett Riley?
Putting up points against a stout Georgia defense is easier said than done. But, a young secondary could be exploited early in the season.
Where this game will be determined, however, is in the trenches. Klubnik will succeed only if he is given time in the pocket to find his playmakers downfield.
Clemson enters the game with incredible experience across the offensive line. Four of five starters are returning from 2023, including All-ACC right tackle Blake Miller.
The unit wasn’t great last season, but another year of experience will hopefully help them take their production to another level. Former Bulldogs offensive line coach Matt Luke being part of Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff now can only help.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers are replacing three starters from last season; Xavier Thomas, Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro.
That is a lot of talent to replace, but they have the players capable of it. Peter Woods, a top-100 recruit entering his sophomore season, is taking on a bigger role. Vic Burley is another former five-star recruit who will be playing more this season.
T.J. Parker and DeMonte Capehart are two more contributors from last season who will be a big part of the defensive line rotation in 2024.
Matching up against the Bulldogs in the trenches is no small task. But, Clemson may have the perfect mix of experience and talent to go toe-to-toe with them in the trenches.
Whichever group can control the line of scrimmage will put their team in position to win on Saturday afternoon.