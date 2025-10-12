Why the Clemson Tigers Must Continue This Offensive Trend
After a satisfying 41-10 domination by the Clemson Tigers over Boston College on Saturday night, there was one noticeable offensive trend that wasn't too popular to start the season: the balance of touches out of the backfield.
Against the Eagles, the Tigers had four different backs earn at least three carries, along with defensive tackle Peter Woods and star receiver Antonio Williams seeing some effective touches too.
The Tigers' offense exploded on the ground, rushing for a season-high 226 yards and four touchdowns on 43 carries. Starter Adam Randall led the way with 10 carries for 36 yards and a score – for the sixth consecutive game – while senior Keith Adams Jr. followed closely behind, adding seven carries for 49 yards and a touchdown of his own.
Freshmen Gideon Davidson and David Eziomume also chipped in, combining for eight carries, with Davidson posting 20 yards and Eziomume adding 18.
After the Tigers' most productive rushing performance of the season, head coach Dabo Swinney emphasized just how confident he is in the entire group of backs.
"All of them had their moments tonight," he said. "We obviously have a ton of confidence in Adam [Randall]. He's been super steady for us and tough. What a great touchdown run he had; that was downhill. I was really proud of him for that. But all those guys got in there, [Gideon Davidson] had some nice moments. [David Eziomume] got in there and had a nice couple of plays. Keith [Adams Jr.] got in there and averaged about seven yards per carry. Keith is a business decision; there's not much flash to him, but you'd better have your big boy pads on when you go to tackle that guy, that's just the mindset he brings."
As mentioned, projected first-round defensive tackle Peter Woods also got a chance to carry the ball in a unique offensive set, bulldozing through defenders with ease.
After the game, Swinney marveled at the sheer power and execution behind Woods' run, while Woods himself shared the excitement of the moment.
"Maybe the best tailback we've got is Peter Woods. Good things happen when we give him the ball," Swinney said, laughing. "I think that was about 1,000 pounds going downhill on that play, and good execution by everybody on that play. So yeah, all of them got a chance to touch it and all did some good things, we'll watch the tape, but I didn't see anything negative out of anybody."
"It felt good to score. I got a job on offense and want to be the best at my job, so that's what was going through my mind," Woods told the media. "Also obviously, ball security and stuff like that, which you don't really work on as a defensive lineman. But it felt good to get in the endzone, it's a big guy's dream."
Why this Trend Must Continue
Clemson is simply at their best when the workload is shared across multiple backs, keeping defenses off-balance and players fresh. In games where backups have received a total of at least five carries (UNC and Boston College), they're undefeated with a total of 79 points scored – proof that spreading the touches works.
Randall has proven he can handle a hefty workload, recording 404 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 75 carries this season, but relying on him exclusively makes the offense increasingly predictable.
Giving consistent reps to Davidson, Eziomume and Adams Jr. would not only preserve the converted wideout's effectiveness but also introduce different running styles that can create mismatches and open up more opportunities on the ground and through the air.
For Clemson to maintain offensive rhythm and continue putting up high-scoring performances, developing a reliable rotation and trusting the backfield is essential in all facets. Even Dabo Swinney himself admitted this past week that he'd like to have "more balance" in the backfield, emphasizing the efficiency level their offense needs to operate at.
"As long as we're throwing for 350 plus, I'll take that. I'd like to have a little more balance [though]," Swinney said on Wednesday. "The main thing I want to see is just being efficient. As an offense, you're going to attack what you feel is the defense's weakness, but you have to be efficient running the ball. Some games you're going to have more explosives in the run game than the pass, but week to week we want to be precise in what we do, physical at the point, and be very efficient."
If offensive coordinator Garrett Riley can continue to trust his full backfield, the Tigers won’t just maintain their rhythm; they’ll put themselves in prime position to win-out and finish the season on a high note.