Clemson Offense Must Respond After Not Being Able to Overcome Against Georgia

After watching the film of the Tigers 10-3 loss to Georgia, offensive coordinator Tony Elliott is anxious to see quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei grow from a disappointing performance.

Tony Elliott couldn't recall the last time the Clemson offense struggled so badly.

The Clemson offensive coordinator told the media on Monday that the Tigers have certainly had some struggles on offense over the years, but they are normally able to overcome. In the 10-3 loss to Georgia on Saturday night, that was not the case.

"There have been games where we've had those moments, but we've been able to overcome," Elliott said. "And that's just a point of emphasis for these guys today. That when you're playing against teams like Georgia, that room for error is so small. There have been games when we've been out of sync but were able to overcome it because we had more talent and the game allowed us to recover."

The Clemson running game never got going. Kobe Pace, Will Shipley and Lyn-J Dixon combined for just nine carries and 24 yards, while quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei was sacked seven times and was hesitant when came to taking off and running the ball.

However, after watching the film, Elliott said there were plays to be made. The Tigers just failed to execute in some critical situations.

"The first sack was a three-man rush and a couple of things we could have done better," Elliott said. "D.J. shouldn't flush out of the pocket and the young back has to get out. A young back is in there trying to do too much, he's got to get out and give D.J. somewhere to go with the ball. Or D.J. steps up and delivers the ball to E.J. Williams and maybe we have a chance for a first down."

"There was another one late in the game where D.J. started to the right and we prefer him to start to the left with his progression, and he started to the right and tried to come back left and once it's not there, he had the opportunity to run."

Elliott maintains that most of the issues seen in the season-opening loss are correctable, and that he's anxious to see how much his young quarterback grows from the disappointing setback.

"Those are things we can coach a young quarterback about," Elliott said. "Most growth comes after adversity in life. This is going to be a great moment for our offensive staff and players. D.J. had a bad night and it's tough because we get embarrassed on national TV."

