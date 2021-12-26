Streeter Not Feeling Any Pressure to Perform

ORLANDO, FL—The Clemson Tigers were in this same situation seven years ago, playing at the then Russell Athletic Bowl (now the Cheez-It Bowl) in Orlando after their offensive coordinator Chad Morris had just left the team to become the head coach at SMU. It was then that head coach Dabo Swinney made the decision to name two of his assistant coaches, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, offensive coordinators. What happened next was the start of a dynastic run to six straight playoff appearances and two national championships in four appearances.

Fast forward seven years, the Tigers are in nearly the same situation with Swinney promoting Brandon Streeter to lead the offense after Elliott's departure to be the head coach at Virginia, and with the Tigers looking to springboard from Orlando, and the Cheez-It Bowl, into another magical run.

For Streeter, he understands that his time has come and while there is a fanbase expecting great things from him and the offense, he is not feeling any additional pressure to get the job done than he does on a daily basis.

First off, I've been in this position before. I've been a coordinator for six years and called plays and called plays last year in the Bowl game and been a part of this staff for -- I just finished my seventh full year," Streeter said. "Having that comfort level of being around the people that I'm around, and then them having trust in me, you know, gives me a lot of confidence. So, you know, I think I've just got to do the best I possibly can, and that's working alongside with this great staff that we have. And, man, I'm just excited about attacking the opportunity."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!