Skip to main content
    •
    December 26, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Streeter Not Feeling Any Pressure to Perform
    Publish date:

    Streeter Not Feeling Any Pressure to Perform

    Clemson's new OC is not worrying about outside pressure ahead of the Tigers bowl game.
    Author:

    Clemson's new OC is not worrying about outside pressure ahead of the Tigers bowl game.

    ORLANDO, FL—The Clemson Tigers were in this same situation seven years ago, playing at the then Russell Athletic Bowl (now the Cheez-It Bowl) in Orlando after their offensive coordinator Chad Morris had just left the team to become the head coach at SMU. It was then that head coach Dabo Swinney made the decision to name two of his assistant coaches, Jeff Scott and Tony Elliott, offensive coordinators. What happened next was the start of a dynastic run to six straight playoff appearances and two national championships in four appearances.

    Fast forward seven years, the Tigers are in nearly the same situation with Swinney promoting Brandon Streeter to lead the offense after Elliott's departure to be the head coach at Virginia, and with the Tigers looking to springboard from Orlando, and the Cheez-It Bowl, into another magical run.

    For Streeter, he understands that his time has come and while there is a fanbase expecting great things from him and the offense, he is not feeling any additional pressure to get the job done than he does on a daily basis.

    RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

    IMG_6533

    Streeter Not Feeling Any Pressure to Perform

    Clemson's new OC is not worrying about outside pressure ahead of the Tigers bowl game.

    IMG_6555

    Clemson Defense is Ready to Put on a Show

    James Skalski says the structure, or the method in which Clemson’s defense gets ready for a game has not changed, as the 19th-ranked Tigers get set to take on Iowa State in Wednesday’s Cheez-it Bowl in Orlando, Florida.

    USATSI_17246498_168387971_lowres

    No 'Uneasiness' from Clemson Defense Following Venables' Departure to Oklahoma

    Clemson linebacker James Skalski has confidence that the Tigers' defense will continue being a dominating unit with Wes Goodwin running the show.

    First off, I've been in this position before. I've been a coordinator for six years and called plays and called plays last year in the Bowl game and been a part of this staff for -- I just finished my seventh full year," Streeter said. "Having that comfort level of being around the people that I'm around, and then them having trust in me, you know, gives me a lot of confidence. So, you know, I think I've just got to do the best I possibly can, and that's working alongside with this great staff that we have. And, man, I'm just excited about attacking the opportunity."

    Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw, recruiting analyst Jason Priester and staff writer Will Vandervort on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

    More Clemson

    IMG_6533
    Football

    Streeter Not Feeling Any Pressure to Perform

    13 seconds ago
    IMG_6555
    Football

    Clemson Defense is Ready to Put on a Show

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17246498_168387971_lowres
    Football

    No 'Uneasiness' from Clemson Defense Following Venables' Departure to Oklahoma

    2 hours ago
    IMG_6537
    Football

    Uiagalelei Extremely Comfortable With New Clemson OC Brandon Streeter

    2 hours ago
    IMG_6550
    Football

    James Skalski: Opting-Out of Cheez-It Bowl 'Isn't a Thing' for Clemson Players

    3 hours ago
    Graham Neff
    Football

    Being Clemson’s New AD is a Dream Come True for Neff

    4 hours ago
    IMG_6319
    Football

    Players Care or No? Tigers Out to Prove Culture Matters in Cheez-It Bowl

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_16828033_168387971_lowres
    Football

    Odds and Ends: Despite Changes, Betting Line Isn't Shifting in Clemson-Iowa State Bowl Game

    Dec 24, 2021