Three Things We Already Know About Clemson's Offense in 2026

A new coordinator, a new scheme and a new quarterback. The Clemson Tigers will have plenty of changes on offense next season.

Bringing in former offensive coordinator Chad Morris in January has Clemson looking at a different type of offense. It’s going to bring much more speed into the fold while having first-year starting quarterback Christopher Vizzina look to make waves across the ACC.

So, Tiger fans should be expecting a completely different offense on Saturdays (and some Fridays) next season. However, there are still a few things that we already know about the offense.

Here are the three biggest things that we already know, whether from previous seasons or this spring, about Clemson’s offense in 2026.

The Wide Receiver Room is the Most Talented Position Group

Clemson junior wideout T.J. Moore could be one of the most exciting players in college football next season. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, Vizzina has to go into Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to open the season against top-ranked LSU, but he has plenty of weapons to potentially leave with a win.

That starts with junior tandem Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J. Moore, who brings different, high-level elements into the fold to dominate opposing cornerbacks. With Morris looking to bring back the deep ball as much as possible, Clemson has an elite-level route runner in Wesco and a walking highlight reel in Moore to help assist the Tigers.

It doesn’t just stop there, either. Head coach Dabo Swinney has Tyler Brown, who led the team in receiving yards as a true freshman in 2023. Names like Cole Turner and Juju Preston could be used as gadget players from their experiences thus far. If Tristan Smith gets that extra year of eligibility, which will take place in June, that brings a different type of receiver into the room.

We haven’t even mentioned the standout freshmen trio of Gordon Sellars III, Naeem Burroughs and Connor Salmin, either. With so many players out, these mid-year enrollees saw snaps against Clemson’s best on defense. Expect them to make significant contributions in year one as well.

It’s an embarrassment of riches, and the Tigers have it at one of the most important positions for a first-year starting quarterback.

Ground Game Will Improve, At All Costs

Clemson running back Gideon Davidson (9) is expected to be the team's starter for Week 1. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Co Inc SC / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Morris did not mince words during his introductory press conference, making it obvious how he wanted to see the offense work in seasons to come.

“We’re a two-back, run-oriented, play-action shot football team that’s going to take great pride in pushing the ball down the field,” he said back in January.

Clemson was 103rd in the country last season in yards per carry, being unable to force third-and-shorts and short-yardage situations. Expect that to change with Morris, and he has weapons to help him.

Sophomore Gideon Davidson is expected to be the team’s starter, while speedy transfer Chris Johnson Jr. will use a different running style to get defenses out of rhythm. Other names like David Eziomume, Jarvis Green and Jay Haynes should see some backfield snaps as well to provide Morris with depth.

There’s been a great emphasis to get more yards on the ground throughout this spring, and not only would it open the offense up, but it would also take more pressure off of Vizzina early on.

The Offensive Line Has Plenty of Versatility

Clemson offensive linemen like Collin Sadler (50) could see snaps at different spots on the line next season. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Clemson lost nearly all of its starters on the offensive line last season. Despite this, Swinney has plenty of optimism for the group.

“I love the group. We got a lot of bodies,” Swinney said back in February. “It’s going to be really competitive, you know. That’s a to be determined once we get through the spring, and let’s see where these guys are.”

A factor that has gone into Swinney’s development of these players is how he is cross-training them. Names like Elyjah Thurmon and Collin Sadler are now able to play all positions on the line, being able to plug-and-play wherever necessary if there’s a player who goes down.

Names like Tristan Leigh and Walker Parks went down last season at various points, meaning that plenty of linemen saw significant snaps in notable moments. Add in the likes of five freshmen who all fell into the top 40 at the position, and position coach Matt Luke will have plenty to work with in 2026.

There should be shuffling, there should be players at different spots, but the Tigers should have at least five guys ready to go for LSU in September.