Offensive Line's Goal in 2021: 'Out-Physical' Everyone

Clemson's offensive line was a spot of contention among the fanbase and the media last season.
CLEMSON—Clemson's offensive line was a spot of contention among the fanbase and the media last season, as the Tigers manhandled lesser opponents, but were abused against Ohio State in the College Football Playoff.

However, offensive lineman Jordan McFadden disagrees with that sentiment.

"I wouldn't say necessarily not physical enough, but mentally knowing that I've got to play 80 snaps a game, it kind of wears on you," McFadden said. "I don't want to make excuses, but mentally I don't think our heads were in the right place every time you stepped on the field." 

This season, they have taken the embarrassment from that final game and are using it as motivation for the 2021 season.

"Just physicality. We want to out-physical every opponent," McFadden said. "We want to play through the whistle no matter how tired you get. That's why I'm so excited we have more depth this year because if I get tired, another guy can come in and we can keep rolling guys in and be fresh.

"I think the biggest thing is playing through the whistle and finishing. I think that's a big emphasis."

