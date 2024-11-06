Clemson Tigers Offensive Stars That Must Excel Against Virginia Tech
For the first time in two months, the Clemson Tigers need an offensive reset as they head to Blacksburg, Va., to take on the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern with the game set to be broadcast on ESPN. This is the second straight week the Tigers will be on ESPN.
Clemson (6-2, 5-1 in ACC) finished its loss against Louisville with 450 total yards, but the Tigers averaged less than five yards per play (4.5), a significant drop from their average in their six victories (7.5). If the Tigers are going to win against Virginia Tech, that average will have to go back up.
Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2) is coming off a loss to Syracuse, but the Hokies scored 31 points in that defeat. It marked the fourth time in the last five games the Hokies have scored at least 30 points. Virginia Tech has some formidable players at the skill positions and they could give a vulnerable Tigers defense quite a bit of trouble.
Here are three offensive players to watch for each team going into Saturday’s contest.
Clemson
QB Cade Klubnik
Klubnik was on practically every list of potential Heisman candidates until Saturday's loss to Louisville. It was a definite step down from his past six games. He only threw one touchdown pass, completed fewer than 60% of his passes and ended up throwing 56 times. That isn't a formula for success for Clemson and it certainly isn't a formula for efficiency for the third-year collegiate quarterback.
RB Phil Mafah
One of the good things to come out of the Louisville loss is that Mafah had his best game of the season, as he rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns. It eclipsed the 154 yards he rushed for against Florida State. He has scored two touchdowns in each of his last three games and he's closing in on his first 1,000-yard career season. His career best of 965 yards was set last year.
TE Jake Briningstool
The fourth-year collegiate tight end is closing in on career highs as the Tigers hit the final third of the season. He has 32 catches for 349 yards and four touchdowns in eight games, and he could overtake his numbers from 2023 (50 receptions, 498 yards, five touchdowns). If he's able to surpass those numbers, that probably means Clemson is winning a lot of games down the stretch.
Virginia Tech
QB Kyron Drones
Drones is a problem as a dual-threat quarterback. He's thrown for 1,447 yards this season, along with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also the Hokies’ second-leading rusher, as he gained 323 yards and scored six times. His status is worth watching this week as he suffered an injury against Syracuse and he’s listed as “day-to-day.”
RB Bhayshul Tuten
The second-year back has already surpassed his numbers from a year ago on fewer carries. He's rushed for 951 yards and scored 12 times and is two games removed from his 266-yard performance against Boston College. He's a dangerous back with a nose for the end zone, as he enters the game with 22 career touchdowns.
WR Jaylin Lane
Virginia Tech prides itself on the spreading the ball around in the passing game, as four different receivers have at least 20 receptions in 2024. Lane has more receptions than any of them, as he's caught 29 passes for 353 yards and one touchdown. He doesn't have the robust yard-per-catch average like Stephen Gosnell, but he's the receiver the Hokies will turn to in key situations.