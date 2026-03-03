Clemson Tigers Land in Top 10 for Four-Star Linebacker

Spring practice is officially underway for the Clemson Tigers, and with that time of the year finally here, recruits are starting to narrow down their destination lists and visit spots.

On Friday, 2027 linebacker Roman Igwebuike slotted Clemson in his top 10 finalists, and it is just one of two ACC teams to make the list. Other programs include, but aren't limited to, Miami, Indiana, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia.

The 6-foot-3 backer is rated a four-star prospect and ranks as the No. 89 player nationally, the No. 6 player at his position and the No. 4 player in the state of Illinois, according to 247Sports rankings. He holds 43 total offers.

Igwebuike appears to be one of Clemson and Dabo Swinney's newer targets, as the elite linebacker hasn't received an official offer yet, similar to four-star cornerback Bryce Williams.

The non-offer could be due to the Tigers missing out on their top-four linebacker targets, but regardless, the two parties have obvious mutual interest, and we should see an offer coming his way soon.

Defensive coordinator Tom Allen appears to be involved in the recruiting of Igwebuike, given his ties to the Midwest as the former head coach of Indiana and the school's status as one of his alma maters. Although linebackers coach Ben Boulware could just be working his magic.

As of now, he's scheduled to visit Clemson's campus for the first time on March 7 for the program's annual Elite Retreat, one of the newest additions to the long list of recruits expected to be in attendance.

Luckily, he hasn't been traveling all that much, but he has visited Miami and Ohio State twice, and both schools appear to be the front-runners.

Right now, he's trending toward Ohio State, as Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine gives the Buckeyes an 18% chance to land him. Miami trails the Big 10 program, sitting at a 15.8% chance.

Clearly, the Tigers have a good bit of catching up to do, but the Elite Retreat could serve as a chance to break that threshold and emerge as a top suitor.

The top linebacker has attended Illinois powerhouse Chicago Mt. Carmel High School for the past three years and has been on the varsity team since his freshman year.

While we don't have access to his full stats from his sophomore or freshman year, his numbers from his junior campaign say enough about his talent.

This past season with the Caravan, Igwebuike showed off his versatility and racked up a team-high 115 tackles (13.5 for a loss), seven sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions across 14 games.

He earned First-team All-CCL Blue honors while leading his team to an undefeated season that finished with Mt. Carmel winning the Illinois 8A state championship. The Caravan also ended the year as the No. 1 team in the state and the No. 54 team in the nation.

JUNIOR SEASON HIGHLIGHTS!!

-8A State Champs

-14-0

-CCL Blue All Conference(1st team)

-Led team in tackles



-115 tackles

-13.5 Tfl

-7 sacks

-2 INT

-3 FF

-1 FR

-3 PBU

-17 QB pressures https://t.co/kFVTi4aOpZ pic.twitter.com/bUA0rtjST7 — Roman igwebuike🇳🇬 (@roman_igwebuike) December 8, 2025

If he is to commit to Swinney and the Tigers ultimately, Igwebuike would be the sixth player to join an already top 15 recruiting class, and the second linebacker alongside three-star linebacker Max Brown.