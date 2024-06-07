Clemson Tigers Offer Talented 4-Star Defensive Back In Latest Move
The Clemson Tigers have been one of the nation's top recruiting schools when it comes to the college football landscape. Most of that success has to do with the coaching staff and the presence of head coach Dabo Swinney.
While he has not been a big fan of the transer portal and the recent changes to college football, he has always been great on the recruiting trail.
In their latest recruiting move, Clemson has made an offer to a four-star defensive back in the 2026 class. That offer was announced by safety Kyshawn Robinson on X, formerly known as Twitter.
Robinson, hailing from Westinghouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, would be a nice addition to the defense. He's received a lot of interest from big programs around the country.
Currently, On3 has him projected to land with Penn State when everything is said and done. They give the Nittany Lions a 30.8 percent chance of landing Robinson. Behind them are Pittsburgh, West Virginia, and Temple.
While those are the top schools currently listed for Robinson, the Tigers have a chance to climb. They just offered him, which is sure to bring more interest from him. The odds could change quickly.
Clemson has been looking to make additions to the defensive side of the football. They have had a lot of success with the offensive line and offensive players. Beefing up their defense is a major priority.
After a couple of down seasons over the last two years, the Tigers are hoping to get back on track in 2024. They have added a lot of new talent and plenty of players are expected to develop.
It will be interesting to see if Swinney's approach of not utilizing the transfer portal much will end up being a strategy that works. He is receiving a lot of heat and criticism. Hopefully, he's right with his strategies.
Expect to hear a lot more news about the Clemson recruiting classes in the coming weeks. They're getting aggressive trying to add talent and Robinson is just one of many offers that are out there waiting for answers.