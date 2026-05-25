Clemson Flips Prediction for Son of Former All-Pro After Recent Offer

Recruiting season has been in full swing over the past few weeks, and with that comes more and more predictions rolling in by the day — several of which have been pointing in Clemson's direction.

On Monday morning, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman flipped his prediction for wide receiver Julian Cromartie from Kentucky to the Tigers following recent notable events between the two parties.

The 6-foot-4, 200-pound receiver is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 988 overall player, the No. 139 player at his position and the No. 121 recruit in the state of Texas, according to the Rivals Industry.

Julian is the son of former Florida State cornerback Antonio Cromartie, who went on to become a first-round pick, a four-time Pro Bowler and earn a First-team All-Pro selection. His brother, Antonio Cromartie Jr., also plays college football for the Seminoles, having signed with the program last February.

The deep threat receiver first got his name out on the national recruiting stage after an impressive, although limited, sophomore campaign with Mater Dei Catholic, recording 14 receptions for 276 yards — nearly 20 yards per catch — and six touchdowns.

Following season's end, he picked up several offers, including a pair of Power Four programs in Boston College and Arizona State, as well as several Group of Six programs.

Heading into his next season, Cromartie decided to transfer to College Park High School in The Woodlands, Texas, in hopes of making his junior year memorable, and he did just that. He became one of the primary wideouts for the Cavaliers, logging 42 receptions for 824 yards — nearly 20 yards per catch again — and 13 touchdowns.

The breakout campaign led to over a dozen Power Four programs reaching out, including schools such as Florida State, Georgia, Michigan, Ole Miss, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and more.

While Clemson was a bit late to the party, they were still included in that bunch. And at the beginning of May, Cromartie announced via social media that he had locked in an official visit with the Tigers for their big recruiting weekend. He also recently received an offer from the program following an in-person evaluation with offensive coordinator Chad Morris, according to Rivals' Spiegelman.

Cromartie has already gone to Kansas, his first stop of three official visits. Clemson is now next up, and the Wildcats will get the chance to sway him back up in their direction on June 5 — that is if he makes it there.

Regarding remaining wide receiver targets, four-star Lawrence Britt, who has Clemson in his top six and will be on campus alongside Cromartie this weekend, as will four-star athlete Tae Walden Jr. Four-star DeShawn Hall, who included Clemson in his top seven, is also still on the board, but is trending towards Auburn.