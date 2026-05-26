Clemson Secures First Tight End Commit of 2027 Cycle

After missing on the first three tight end targets of the cycle (five-star Jaxon Dollar, four-star Grant Haviland and three-star Tommy Douglas), the Clemson Tigers have finally locked in a recruit at the position after extending an offer not too long ago.

On Monday morning, tight end Carter Blackwell announced his commitment to Clemson, choosing the program over Florida State, Duke, Miami, North Carolina and UCF.

He is rated a three-star prospect and ranks as the No. 848 overall player, the No. 42 player at his position and the No. 102 recruit in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.

I give all glory to God for every opportunity, lesson, and blessing along the way. I’m Excited to continue my academic and athletic career at Clemson University.#ALLIN #GoTigers🐅 pic.twitter.com/LG1Mwdvl3R — Carter Blackwell (@CarterBwell) May 26, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 224-pound tight end went virtually unseen among recruiting sites through the first two years of his high school career at Lee County, recording just six receptions for 101 yards and two touchdowns. However, after a junior campaign that saw him catch 24 balls for 438 yards and five touchdowns, his recruitment took off.

The career year led to an influx of offers coming his way, with him gaining all 26 of his respective offers since November — aside from Jacksonville State, which offered him in August 2025.

Throughout the spring, multiple ACC schools, including Duke, North Carolina and Florida State, were pushing hard for Blackwell, with the Seminoles hosting him for an unofficial visit in mid-March.

But after a weekend visit in mid-April, Blackwell landed a highly regarded Clemson offer, one that immediately shook up his recruitment. In an interview with On3's Chad Simmons, the young talent said Clemson is "Number one for sure" following his unofficial visit, citing the program's structure, expectations and academics as the focal points.

Initially, Blackwell planned to make his decision before coming down for his official visit this weekend. Still, he just couldn't resist shutting down his recruitment after talking with multiple staffers, including tight ends coach Kyle Richardson.

The decision also didn't come as too much of a surprise to fans who have been paying attention to the recent recruiting surge of Clemson, as Chad Simmons entered an expert prediction last night for the three-star to ultimately choose the Tigers.

Clemson has received a 🔮 for 3 ⭐️ TE Carter Blackwell 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/WwjA78wfvV — Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 26, 2026

As for the remaining targets on Clemson's tight end board, there is still three-star tight end Mason Hall, who was offered a day before Blackwell but doesn't have an official visit set with the Tigers. The other target at the position is unranked Nicholas Pollack, the son of former Chuck Bednarik Award winner and current football analyst David Pollack. Nicholas received his respective offer just four days ago and will be on campus this weekend. He quickly received a crystal ball prediction to land with the Tigers after earning his offer.

Clemson has received a 🔮 for 2027 TE @NickPollack324. He is the son of David Pollack and was just offered last night 👀🐅 pic.twitter.com/dPdQClGYCH — Adam (@adamdropsbombs) May 23, 2026