Clemson Tigers Passing Game Shines in Primetime Win over Florida State
The Clemson Tigers (4-5, 3-4 ACC) continued their aerial assault on Saturday night, moving the ball up and down the field against the Florida State Seminoles (4-5, 1-5 ACC) in a 24-10 win under the lights at Memorial Stadium. Clemson tallied 221 yards through the air in a much-needed victory.
Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik, coming off of a strong 385-yard, two-touchdown performance against Duke last Saturday, continued his form against a much stronger secondary. Florida State entered the contest allowing the fourth-fewest passing yards in the conference, yet Klubnik and company had their way all night long in the comfortable win.
Antonio Williams Flashes NFL Potential
When he returned for his redshirt junior season, wide receiver Antonio Williams surely had to be thinking of nights like this. His 34-yard flea-flicker touchdown catch in the second quarter brought Death Valley to a fever pitch, and gave Clemson a 15-0 lead over the Seminoles. It was the Tigers’ first double-digit lead since their dominant win over Boston College back on October 11.
Looking ahead to the next level, it’s games like this that NFL scouts will look at when evaluating Williams. Facing FSU’s talent-rich defense and compiling five catches for 61 yards is nothing to yawn at.
Cade Klubnik Looks the Part
After a less-than-impressive Week 1 performance against blitz-heavy LSU, many local and national pundits put the Tigers' senior signal-caller under the microscope. Uneven games against Troy and Georgia Tech didn’t help the mainstream narrative: Clemson’s offense was far too volatile for being led by a veteran quarterback.
Starting with a 254-yard, four-touchdown game at North Carolina, the Austin, Texas native has rounded into the player many believed he would be. The same player who was voted the Preseason ACC Player of the Year by the media.
Klubnik passed for 280 yards and a touchdown against Boston College, and tossed a pair more scores against Duke. While his 221 yards against FSU may not be the most gaudy, he was in complete control of the offense all night long. He kept the ball out of harm’s way, and commanded the game from the line of scrimmage against a formidable Seminole defense.
Everyone Eats in the Clemson Receiving Game
Klubnik completed 19 passes on the night to eight different receivers. That unpredictability kept the Florida State defense guessing.
Since the loss of star wideout Bryant Wesco Jr. for the season to a back injury, several Tigers have stepped up. Among them, JUCO transfer Tristan Smith has seen a noticeable uptick in playing time and targets. Against FSU, he snagged four passes for 36 yards, including a 14-yard grab for a crucial first down late in the third quarter.
As Clemson rounds out its season, look for the LaGrange, Georgia native to see the field even more. He’s proven to be one of Klubnik’s most reliable targets, and deserves his flowers for earning that role.
Looking Ahead
With a third ACC victory in tow, the Tigers travel to Louisville, Kentucky to do battle with the 15th-ranked Cardinals (7-1, 4-1 ACC) on Friday night at 7 p.m. Entering Saturday’s slate, Louisville sported the ACC’s top pass defense, averaging 167.9 yards allowed per game. It figures to be a prime stress-test for the Tigers passing attack.
Will their passing game continue to shine against the vaunted UL defense, or struggle on the road in primetime?