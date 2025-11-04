Clemson Tigers WR Making the Most of Expanded Role
Despite a heartbreaking 46-45 defeat at the hands of the Duke Blue Devils, the Clemson Tigers received another standout game from wide receiver Tristan Smith. It was another example of the playmaking ability that the transfer portal addition has brought to the offense.
The senior wideout played a career-high 52 snaps in the loss to the Blue Devils, more than doubling his previous high of 27 against SMU. Smith has stepped up as one of the Clemson offense’s most reliable targets after Bryant Wesco Jr.’s season-ending injury. Through the first four games, Smith struggled to see the field, making just three catches, but his usage and impact have climbed steadily since.
Smith caught six passes against Duke for 79 yards, both season-highs. Notably, he’s caught nine passes over the past two games, with two different quarterbacks throwing him the ball. Christopher Vizzina shined against SMU, before Cade Klubnik did the same this past Saturday.
No matter who the trigger man has been for the Tigers’ offense, their mission has been the same: get Tristan Smith the football.
When asked a few weeks back about his emerging role in the offense, Smith emphasized how he’s been staying ready for the moment, no matter how many reps he receives on game day.
“I don’t really look at [how many reps I’m getting],” he said. “I just practice like I’m a starter, like I’m the first overall pick. That way, when I get in the game, I don’t have to do anything different. We just try to practice so [that] when my time comes, I’m always ready.”
That calm yet motivated mindset has shown up when it counts on Saturdays. Smith’s patience has paid off to the tune of an 11.3 yards-per-catch average. In a room of returners who already had a rapport with veteran quarterback Cade Klubnik, the 6-foot-5 FCS transfer continues to look sharper as the season hits the home stretch.
His long frame and rapid acceleration give the Clemson offense another dimension.
“He's really good with the ball in his hands,” offensive coordinator Garrett Riley said back in September. “For being a 6-5 guy, you usually don't think of that style of play with those sorts of receivers. I think he's starting to earn more trust, from a consistency level of knowing what to do assignment-wise. I definitely look to see him getting more and more [playing time] as this season goes on.”
An increase in snap counts has followed, and the results have been fruitful for the Tigers offense. Tiger fans can only hope that Smith finds the same success over the final five games of the regular season.