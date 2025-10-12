Clemson Tigers 'Playing With a Lot of Confidence' After Win at Boston College
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Clemson Tigers took down Boston College 41-10 in dominating fashion on Saturday night, jumping out to a quick 10-0 lead and never looking back.
Clemson scored a season-high 41 points, which marks the first 40-point performance against an ACC opponent since last October against Virginia, where the Tigers posted 48 on the Cavaliers.
The Tigers’ offense was clicking on all cylinders, amassing 504 total yards, 226 of which were on the ground. Clemson has now recorded three consecutive 400-yard outings for the first time this season, and its 504 yards is the most the Tigers have compiled in 2025, surpassing their 503 total yards against Syracuse.
Senior quarterback Cade Klubnik elaborated on the offense’s success after Saturday’s game, emphasizing the heightened morale of the team after two straight conference wins.
“I think just, you know, we’re playing with a lot of confidence right now, and it’s just fun to see the guys playing well just all around,” Klubnik said. “It’s been really fun – just excited to continue to build on it.”
Klubnik had one of his best performances of the year, going 22-for-30 passing for 280 yards and one touchdown. He also added 48 yards and one touchdown on nine carries on the ground, marking the best rushing performance since recording 62 yards at Georgia Tech earlier this season.
Sophomore Bryant Wesco Jr. finished as Clemson’s leading receiver, posting five receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown, including a 38-yard touchdown pass from Klubnik in the second quarter to extend the Tigers’ lead to 31-10.
The 38-yard bomb and catch in the back corner of the endzone made Wesco the fourth Clemson player in Dabo Swinney’s head coaching tenure to record at least six receiving touchdowns over the first six games of a season.
“With all the man coverage they play, we’re going to take what they are giving us. They’re a very heavy-pressure team with a lot of man coverage, so with that, we definitely took some shots downfield, too,” Klubnik said. “Two to Bryant (Wesco Jr.) on the left side, and it was good to see some guys making plays. That’s a really good screen game that we were really efficient in, but yeah, I thought we had a great plan by the coaches, and we just went and executed really well.”
A large reason for the Tigers’ offensive explosiveness is the ability to start fast. They racked up 333 yards of offense in the first half against the Golden Eagles, and Clemson’s opening two quarters marked back-to-back first halves with 30+ points – it scored 35 in the first half last weekend at North Carolina.
“Yeah, it’s great. For us, it just shows us the power of starting fast and just guys doing their job and being really efficient on first and second downs,” Klubnik said. “We didn’t have many third downs today, which is great.”
“I think just being really efficient on first and second down, which is something I’ve talked about before, is getting the ball going downfield and I thought we did a really good job of that,” Klubnik continued.
Swinney’s squad has undoubtedly generated considerable momentum throughout the past two weeks. The Tigers now sit at 2-2 in the ACC, and although North Carolina and Boston College aren’t exactly great wins, there’s no question Clemson is playing with an increased level of confidence heading into next Saturday’s 2024 ACC championship rematch with SMU.
“There are a few plays I want back, but that’s any game, Klubnik said. “Just really proud of the way that battled and the whole team battled and really finished.”