Clemson Tigers Pro Day Draws Interest From More Than Just NFL Executives
The Clemson Tigers football program held their annual Pro Day on Thursday, allowing their draft-eligible players to show out in front of a number of NFL scouts before next month's NFL draft.
When it comes to a program like Clemson, every team across the league is going to have somebody in attendance, and this occasion was no different.
All 32 NFL teams had a contingent present to evaluate the best the Tigers had to offer.
Most teams simply sent top scouts, but the Pittsburgh Steelers decided that wasn't enough with head coach Mike Tomlin attending to get an in-person look at some of the best prospects in the nation.
The Steelers, who are coming off a 10-7 season and Wild Card exit, have seven selections this year and will be looking to fill several holes along their roster.
While Tomlin might have been the most recognizable face at the Tigers' Pro Day, there were also a number of other interesting names in the crowd that included several NASCAR representatives.
While it may seem odd for NASCAR scouts to be at a football Pro Day, it's actually become quite common.
As Jon Blau of The Post and Courier reports, there are several former Clemson players who have made the transition to a career as stock car pit crewmen.
The logic behind this move makes sense.
These are some of the most athletic individuals in the country, and just because they were unable to make the jump to the NFL doesn't mean their time in sports has to be over.
This is perfectly encapsulated in the story of former Tigers' linebacker Jonathan Willard, who also made the leap from college football to the NASCAR circuit (subscription required).
Whether the scouts are looking for future NFL stars or the next addition to their pit crew at Daytona, it's clear that Clemson remains one of the top destinations for athletes who wish to perform at the highest levels.