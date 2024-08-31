Clemson Tigers QB Cade Klubnik is X-Factor Against Georgia Bulldogs
One of the biggest games of Week 1 in college football is the Clemson Tigers facing off against the Georgia Bulldogs. This is a matchup of two Top 25 teams, and it should be a great way to kick off the season.
The Tigers come into the season ranked 14th in the nation and are hoping to have a better season than they did last year. In 2023, Clemson went 9-4, which included a bowl game win against the Kentucky Wildcats.
By the Tigers’ standards, it wasn’t a good season and they will be tested right out of the gate against the Bulldogs. Georgia comes into the season as the No.1 team in all college football, with the potential first overall pick in Carson Beck.
While Beck will be leading the offense for Georgia, they still have a very good defense that could cause some problems for the Clemson offense.
Recently, Max Chadwick and Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus broke down the matchup, and they believe it will be imperative for Clemson quarerback Cade Klubnik to improve from last season and have a big game.
“Klubnik struggled across the board as a passer last season. He earned a 70.0 PFF passing grade in just two games and was lucky he didn’t turn the ball over more often. Opposing defenses dropped eight potential Klubnik interceptions last season, which tied for the most in the ACC and the second most in the Power Five. It certainly doesn’t help that his receivers finished 90th in receiving grade in the FBS. Clemson also ranked outside the top 60 in every aspect of offensive grading.”
In his first season as the starter with the Tigers last year, Klubnik was rather pedestrian, as he totaled 2,844 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Clemson really relied on the running game and defense a lot last season, and if they want to be better in 2024, Klubnik will have to step up.
Going against Georgia, Klubnik is going to be tested right out of the gate. The Bulldogs have a strong secondary coming into the season and with an offense that will put pressure on a very good Clemson defense, Klubnik is going to have to make plays through the air.
As Klubnik heads into his junior season, this could be a defining moment in his college career. A win on the road against Georgia would shock the nation and instantly help Clemson’s chance of making the College Football Playoff.
However, if Klubnik doesn’t perform well, this game could get out of hand quickly. Without a doubt, Klubnik will be the X-factor for the Tigers in Week 1.