Clemson Tigers QB Commit Is Looking Better and Better
The Clemson Tigers were excited when they were able to land a commitment from four-star quarterback Tait Reynolds for their 2026 recruiting class.
Reynolds offers a legitimate shot at being the quarterback of the future for Clemson. He has also started giving himself an even better chance of being a long-term starter with the way he has been developing and working on his game in recent weeks and months.
When he originally committed to the Tigers, Reynolds was ranked outside of the Top 200, but that has changed since.
He's been rising up the rankings very quickly and doesn't appear ready to stop his rise anytime soon.
Now, the Clemson commit is ranked the No. 183 prospect in the 2026 recruiting class by On3, and he's ranked as the No. 14 quarterback in the nation. He has also risen to being the No. 1 recruit in the entire state of Arizona.
Hailing from Queen Creek High School in Queen Creek, Arizona, Reynolds looks the part of a potential starter. He was heavily recruited by a lot of top-tier teams, but ended up choosing to play his college football with the Tigers.
Dabo Swinney has always done a good job of developing quarterbacks. Just look at what he's been able to do with Cade Klubnik from last season to this year.
Obviously, Clemson will still need to stay on top of his recriutment. There will be some teams interested in trying to flip Reynolds. However, he has seemed very confident in the choice that he made to commit to the Tigers.
Outside of Reynolds in Clemson's 2026 recruiting class, they have landed commitments from four-star cornerback Shavar Young Jr. and three-star quarterback Brock Bradley. Clearly, they still have work to do to round out the class.
It will be very intriguing to continue monitoring Reynolds over the next year. He's trending in the right direction and he's putting in the hard work to accomplish that trend.
Hopefully, he will continue working hard on his game and continue rising up in the rankings. When he officially joins the Tigers, the hope is that he'll be ready to play early on in his career.
At this point in time, there are a lot of reasons to be excited about Reynolds. Clemson seems like they may very well have gotten themselves a good one that could be their starting quarterback very early on during his college career.