Clemson Tigers QB Klubnik Lauded by Opposing HC: 'Extremely Confident'
Clemson Tigers quarterback Cade Klubnik has been on an absolute tear over the last two games.
Klubnik has accounted for a ridiculous 11 touchdowns in the last two games, split by a bye week, against Appalachian State and North Carolina State. The two massive performances for him - and the offense as a whole - came in the wake of an absolute bludgeoning in week one at the hands of Georgia which was marked by the fact that the team could not move the ball with any sort of consistency let-alone score points.
Clemson has put up over 1,200 yards over the last two games after being held to less than 200 in the first, and Klubnik has been the one steering the ship for the Tigers. With another home ACC game this week on Saturday night against the Stanford Cardinal, Klubnik will try to keep his hot streak going and lead Clemson to another dominating victory. Stanford head coach Troy Taylor discussed Klubnik's play as of late during his weekly press conference as his team gets ready to head east.
"The confidence that he is playing with, a big-time player coming out of high school and he has lived up to that billing,” Taylor said of Klubnik. “He is a dual-threat guy. He is a great thrower, he is a fantastic runner. He is just playing at a really high level. Extremely confident. He’s got great weapons and it’s a fantastic scheme."
If Klubnik can continue to play on the level he has been, this is not only a playoff contending team, it's a team that can compete to get back into the elite corners of the sport, and Klubnik himself would enter the category of Heisman contenders. This is something that seemed completely inconceivable during week one, and of course not playing against potentially the best defense in the country certainly helps, but this has been a brand new offense over the last two games.
Stanford is fresh off a huge win in their ACC opener on the road against Syracuse, but things will look a little bit different in South Carolina this weekend than they did in central New York last week. The Tigers will look to keep things rolling when Taylor's team strolls into Death Valley on Saturday night in what will no doubt be an incredibly raucous environment.