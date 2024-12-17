Clemson Tigers Quarterback Cade Klubnik Doesn't Rule Out Going to NFL
The Clemson Tigers are getting set for their biggest game of the season against the Texas Longhorns, as they will be trying to play spoiler in the College Football Playoff.
It has been a solid season overall for the Tigers in 2024. With a (10-3) record and a ACC Title under their belts, Clemson has had a nice bounce back season after some disappointment in 2023.
One of the big reasons for the turnaround has been the play of quarterback Cade Klubnik. In his second full campaign as the starting quarterback, Klubnik has been able to take a big step forward in his production this season.
In 2023 as a sophomore, he totaled 2,844 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he also contributed 182 rushing yards and four scores.
This season, it was a big difference for the junior. Klubnik has totaled 3,303 passing yards, 33 passing touchdowns, and just five interceptions. Also, he more than doubled his production on the ground with 458 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.
Overall, it has been a great season for the Tigers’ quarterback, as he has emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.
Since he has been with Clemson for three seasons, he is eligible to leave for the NFL Draft after the season if he chooses to. While head coach Dabo Swinney hasn’t seemed to be worried about Klubnik leaving, the junior recently didn’t shoot down the possibility of going to the NFL.
“I don’t have an answer for that yet,” the quarterback said to the Clemson Insider.
At the start of the season, there likely wasn’t much thought about leaving Clemson for Klubnik. However, with his strong season, he could be an appealing quarterback prospect, as teams at the next level are always quarterback hungry.
There are certainly a lot of things to like about his game at the next level. He has proven to be a good decision maker and protector of the football in 2024. Also, he is a threat with his legs as well.
Being able to move in the pocket and scramble if need be, is important at the next level, with the days of pure pocket quarterbacks being nearly extinct.
While the junior is likely focused on his return home to Texas in the first-round of the CFP, a strong showing might only help improve his draft stock if he chooses to test the waters of the NFL.