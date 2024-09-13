Clemson Tigers Quarterback Cade Klubnik Enters Heisman Conversation
The Clemson Tigers are off to a 1-1 start this season, and their two games thus far couldn’t have looked more different.
In Week 1, the Tigers were matched up against the best team in the nation on the road. Coming into the game against the Georgia Bulldogs, Clemson was a sizable underdog, but it was the way they lost that raised some concerns.
Against the Bulldogs, the defense for the Tigers really hung in there nicely versus a talented offense. However, they were eventually worn down, as their offense did nothing to help them. They were only able to muster three points in the loss, and a lot of blame was placed on quarterback Cade Klubnik and head coach Dabo Swinney.
In Week 2, Clemson looked like a completely different team against the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Klubnik and the Tigers absolutely torched the Mountaineers’ defense right from the start, as they silenced a lot of the critics after that performance.
With Clemson still being in the Top 25, they are going to receive a lot of national attention as a big-named program due to their recent success.
Despite the poor performance against Georgia, Klubnik’s bounce back game has helped him keep his name in the early Heisman conversation.
David Kenyon of Bleacher Report recently spoke about Klubnik’s tier ranking for the Heisman.
“Following a horrid day against Georgia, Klubnik responded in a big way. He threw for 378 yards and five scores, rushed for a couple of touchdowns and Clemson rolled over Appalachian State 66-20. Clemson is idle in Week 3 before hosting NC State.”
The poor game against the Bulldogs certainly made Klubnik’s Heisman chances look bad, but in the weeks to come as that game becomes a distant memory, many will forget a poor performance in the opener.
Klubnik and the Tigers will be off in Week 3, as they will have ample time to prepare for a big game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack who recently gave up 51 points to the Tennessee Volunteers.
In that one, Clemson’s offense and Klubnik might be able to have another big game.
While there are plenty of really talented players ahead of Klubnik for the Heisman watch, him being in the conversation early on is encouraging for the success of the Tigers this season.
The longer Klubnik is in the conversation for the Heisman, the better off Clemson will be this year.