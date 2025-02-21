Clemson Tigers Quarterback Received Offers To Transfer After Sophomore Season
The Clemson Tigers are beginning their long offseason before taking the field once again in 2025, but the program is certainly busy on the recruiting trail.
Going into the upcoming campaign, expectations are going to be high for the Tigers after a solid 2024 season.
Quarterback Cade Klubnik was able to emerge as one of the best players in the country after totaling 36 touchdown passes, 3,639 passing yards and just six interceptions. He will be an early Heisman favorite with him returning for his senior year.
Even though it was a great junior season for the quarterback, it hasn’t always been roses for him.
After taking over at the end of 2022and performing well in the Orange Bowl, expectations coming into 2023 were high.
Unfortunately for Klubnik and Clemson, that season turned out to be a failure for both.
The Tigers didn’t reach the 10-win mark, and Klubnik threw just 19 passing touchdowns in what was a poor sophomore showing.
Recently, the quarterback spoke about getting some offers to transfer from other teams on the "Pure Athlete Podcast."
“So after my sophomore year, sure, I had some teams call up and ask me to come and blah blah blah,” Klubnik said. “But I’m like, ‘No, I’m staying here.’”
Fortunately for the program, Klubnik stayed with the Tigers and improved in his second full year as the starter. The leaps he took in his performance from 2023 to 2024 were very impressive, and credit should go to not only him but the coaching staff.
Dabo Swinney and Garrett Riley believed in him and wanted him to be the quarterback entering last season which was belief that paid off.
Despite a bad start to the year in Week 1, he showed the resolve to shake that off despite a lot of noise about his ability to perform
As the season progressed, he just continued to improve.
Now, with Clemson having national title expectations in 2025, it is Klubnik who will be the player to lead them there.
On the offensive side of the ball, the Tigers have one of the best units on paper in the country. The star signal caller will have a plethora of weapons at wide receiver and will be well-positioned to meet these lofty expectations.
In the day and age of college football when players frequently transfer, it is a great thing to see Klubnik about to enter his senior year with Clemson.