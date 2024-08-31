Clemson Tigers Radio Voice Takes Huge Shot at Georgia Bulldogs Before Game
Don Munson, the long-time voice of Clemson Tigers athletics, wasn’t pulling any punches on a Friday appearance on SiriusXM Radio.
In fact, he took a huge shot at the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs on the eve of their matchup with the No. 14 Tigers, which starts at noon on Saturday in Atlanta.
Munson was with SiriusXM’s Full Ride, hosted by Rick Neuheisel and Chris Childers, to preview the game and the topic of how athletes approach their lives off the field came up.
That was folded into college athletes’ graduation rates and, well, Munson took a not-so-veiled shot at how the Bulldogs’ football players are doing in the classroom.
“Their (Georgia) graduation rate was at 41 percent,” Munson said. “And I will keep on saying this, that’s an embarrassment. That’s an embarrassment to folks at Athens, that’s an embarrassment to the university, that’s an embarrassment to the program. They need to do better than that.”
He contrasted that to Clemson’s graduation rate for its football players, which is at 99%, which left plenty of fodder for the hosts of the show for the rest of Munson’s appearance.
"There's life after football, Munson said on the Sirius XM College Sports Radio show. "Swinney goes about it right. There are other schools that haven't gotten on board with that, to be perfectly frank."
Munson serves as Clemson’s play-by-play voice for football, men’s basketball and baseball. He also hosts weekly football and basketball coaches shows and has been the director of broadcasting since 2014, four years after he became a full-time member of Clemson athletics.
But he’s been a part of Clemson’s media coverage for 30 years, making him one of the most relied-upon voices for Tigers fans everywhere. He first joined the network as the network’s football pregame, halftime, and Fifth Quarter Show host in 1994 and became an on-air host and affiliate relations manager the next year.
He later served as basketball pregame, halftime, and locker room reporter, host of the Tiger Tailgate Show and assumed hosting duties on Tiger Calls in 2003 after the passing of Jim Phillips. He also handled play-by-play announcer for women’s basketball and baseball.
Georgia leads the series, 43-18-4, which dates back to 1897. Clemson beat Georgia in seven straight games from 1900-06. That streak snapped when the game first moved to a neutral site in 1907 in Augusta, Ga., the site of The Masters every April. In a 28-game stretch from 1907-73 Georgia went 24-2-2.
Georgia won their last meeting in 2021, 10-3, which was played in Charlotte.